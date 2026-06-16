Halls backs Midrand Winter Charity Drive

Winter is approaching, and temperatures are beginning to drop across Gauteng.

Midrand-based philanthropist Nagaraju Gurrala is once again mobilising community members, organisations, and partners to bring warmth to vulnerable residents through annual blanket and charity drives.

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This year, working alongside various companies and local community partners, Gurrala and his organisation are continuing a mission that started nearly a decade ago of helping homeless individuals, orphanages, and struggling families survive the harsh winter season.

Originally from India, Gurrala moved to South Africa in 2008 when he pursued a career in IT. Beyond his professional life, he has become known in Midrand for his ongoing humanitarian work and dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities. “We started our community service journey in 2015 by visiting

orphanages and helping wherever support was needed. During winter, especially in Gauteng and in Midrand, the cold becomes extreme. Many homeless people have no shelter, no blankets, and sometimes, little children are exposed to the cold. We wanted to give them at least some warmth and hope.”

Under his leadership, BRS NRI South Africa was founded in 2018 in South Africa to support the Telugu Diaspora, Telugu people who live outside of India, promote community welfare, and undertake charitable initiatives locally.

Over the years, the organisation has expanded its winter campaigns to include blanket donations, food parcels, grocery support, educational initiatives, and assistance to orphanages and vulnerable families.

Gurrala said the inspiration behind the annual winter drive comes from what volunteers witness daily on Midrand streets. “When we travel around, we see homeless people sleeping outside with their children during winter. That inspired us to act.”

The organisation frequently works with Midrand Police Station to identify people in need of emergency support. “Sometimes homeless people approach the police station looking for assistance. Through our partnership with Midrand police, we are able to reach more people who truly need help.”

This year’s campaign also received support through the Halls’ ‘Breathe Through It, Mzansi’ initiative, which Gurrala believes will encourage more residents and businesses to become involved in community upliftment projects.

Halls donated blankets and other items to help this philanthropist continue his work for the community. “The Halls campaign, it motivates and encourages communities to join hands and support the needy. We appreciate the support and the blankets donated because they will definitely help vulnerable people during winter.”