Green hearted Bentley Flying Spur makes silent appearance

Charl Bosch

On the back of unveiling the Flying Spur V8 towards the end of last year, Bentley has added a third model to the line-up in the shape of the Flying Spur Hybrid.

Joining the mentioned V8 as well as the W12, the Hybrid’s aesthetic differences are minor in that it comprises small Hybrid badges on the front wings, quad oval exhaust outlets and the flap for the charging port on the left front wing.

Quad oval exhaust outlets a key to the new powerunit.

Riding as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels with the option of 21-inch grey, machined bright or polished wheels or the 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification rims, the Hybrid sports a choice of up to 60 colours, the Blackline exterior package and the option of an illuminated Flying B radiator mascot.

Just are small are the changes inside where the Hybrid offers a choice of ten hide colours, five colours for the seats and two dual-tone hues with the rest of the layout, design and features being unchanged from the V8 and W12.

Centre to the interior though is the E-Mode button that replaces the conventional start/stop with three settings; the default Hybrid, EV Drive that relies solely on the electric motor and Hold that conserves electric power for later use. Additionally, the Hybrid boasts model specific readouts and graphics relating to the system within the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Like the Bentayga Hybrid, and indeed other models within the Volkswagen Group, power for the Flying Spur Hybrid comes from a 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 teamed with a 100 kW electric motor powered by a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery for a total output of 400kW/750Nm.

Changes inside include different readouts and graphics within the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with drive going to the all four wheels, the Flying Spur Hybrid, which Bentley claims is also its most efficient model ever made with a claimed range of 700 km despite being more powerful than the Bentayga Hybrid, will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.3 seconds with the top speed, as well as the all-electric range, being unknown.

Despite order books being open, delivers are only expected to commence towards the end of this year with no pricing having been revealed.