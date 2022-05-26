Two decades of Volkswagen Golf R celebrated with 20 Years Edition

Charl Bosch

With the new Golf R to make its South African debut within the coming months, Volkswagen has introduced a special edition to celebrate the moniker’s 20th anniversary this year.

Simply called the Golf R 20 Years Edition, the model, whose allocation was not divulged, receives a gloss black grille and bootlid spoiler, 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels in gloss black or black/blue, blue mirror caps, special R logos on the grille and wings, a commemorative 20 badge on the B-pillar and puddle lamps projecting a 20 R image on the ground.

Two colours available for the exterior and wheels.

Only available in white or Lapiz Blue, the latter with black mirror caps instead of blue, the interior has also been spruced-up to include real carbon fibre inserts on the dashboard and doors, blue accents on the steering wheel and Nappa leather seats embossed with a blue R logo on the front seat backs.

Somewhat surprisingly, Volkswagen has also fiddled with the R’s dynamics and poweunit, though it remains unknown as to whether the 20 Years Edition is the model Wolfsburg teased back in February.

Dynamically, the Golf R 20 Years Edition comes as standard with the otherwise optional R Performance pack, which includes a Drift mode as well as the titanium Akrapovic exhaust system. Unique to it though is what Volkswagen calls Emotion Start which, when activated, ups the revs to 2 500 rpm on start-up.

Fitted as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, the Golf R 20 Years Edition also comes with the torque vectoring system and a recalibrated seven-speed DSG that serves as the sole transmission option despite certain markets being privy to a six-speed manual.

20 badge on the B-pillar a reminder that you are not driving a “standard” Golf R.

For the engine, and in a confirmation of rumours dating back almost two years about a supposed R Plus model, the 2.0 TSI has been revised to produce 245 kW instead of the standard 235 kW. Torque remains unchanged at 420 Nm, as does the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Equalling the GTI Clubsport 45 as the most powerful production Golf ever made without the previously alleged hybrid assistance, which supposedly would have produced 298 kW, the 20 Years Edition’s performance figures were not announced, though chances are it could potentially blitz the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds while remaining limited to 250 km/h.

Carbon fibre inserts and blue accents on the steering wheel are unique to the 20 Years edition.

Confirmed for Europe, North America and Australia, the Golf R 20 Years Edition remains forbidden fruit for South Africa, though, a new report from Down Under has alleged that the wait for the standard model could be worth wait.

Citing an alleged internal source, drive.com.au reports that the power hike will eventually be rolled out to the standard R once production of the 20 Years Edition comes to an end.

20 R logo projected into the ground.

Depending on the timing, the South African market R could potentially feature the 245 kW output, however, this remains unconfirmed and purely speculative at present.

With Volkswagen still to reveal the Tiguan R this year, expect more details about it and the Golf R to emerge over the coming months.