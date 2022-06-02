WATCH: Red-hot Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT burns up the drag strip

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Up until now, the BMW X5 M Competition was the fastest production SUV The Citizen has ever tested. But its crown is under serious threat from the potent Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

Last year this beastly SUV from Stuttgart made a grand entrance by clocking a record time of 7:28.925 around the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT produces a mammoth 471 kW of power and 850 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission. It has a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 3.3 seconds, which is more than half a second faster than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

This week, Road Test Editor Mark Jones took the Cayenne Turbo GT to Gerotek Testing Facilities to see what the hype is all about. Needless to say, he was seriously impressed with this SUV that despite weighing in at over two tons, was able to accelerate like a supercar.

Last year the 460 kW / 650 Nm BMW X5 M Competition secured the crown as the fastest SUV Mark has ever tested when he recorded a 0 to 100km/h time of 3.82 seconds down the same Gerotek straight track.

If Porsche’s claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 3.3 seconds is anything to go by, the Cayenne Turbo GT won’t only become the fastest SUV on our list, but will shatter the X5’s record. And it is guaranteed to give other supercars a run for their money.

Stay tuned for when we will be announcing the final results of Mark’s Cayenne Turbo GT road test on Saturday.

For more information on the R3 350 000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, click here to visit the manufacturer’s website.