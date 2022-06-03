No more waiting: Volkswagen Taigo officially priced

Charl Bosch

Detailed extensively since being confirmed for South Africa last year, Volkswagen has now officially revealed pricing for the new Taigo.

The Europeanised twin of the Nivus that went on sale in South America two years ago, the Spanish-built Taigo slots-in between the T-Cross and T-Roc in Volkswagen’s local SUV/crossover portfolio, with Wolfsburg confirming dealer availability from the sixth of this month.

Sloping roofline has been carried over from the South American Nivus.

As is well known by now, the coupe-styled Taigo rides on the MQB A0 platform used not only by the Nivus and Polo, but also the T-Cross, Seat Ibiza, Audi A1 and Skoda Fabia.

It measures 4 266 mm in overall length, with its wheelbase stretching 2 566 mm, height 1 515 mm and width of 1 757 mm. Claimed boot space is 440-litres with ground clearance rated at 137 mm.

Confirmed last month, the Taigo has a choice of three trim levels; Life, the new for South Africa Style and the flagship R-Line with all being powered by the 85kW/200Nm version of the 1.0 TSI engine.

Like all its other siblings, drive is routed to the front wheels with the only transmission option being the seven-speed DSG. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.4 L/100 km.

In total, the Taigo’s colour palette spans eight hues, namely:

Pure White;

Ascot Grey;

Reflex Silver Metallic;

Smokey Grey Metallic;

Deep Black Pearl;

Kings Red Metallic;

Reef Blue Metallic;

Visual Green Metallic.

Despite being built in Spain, the dashboard, for all right-hand-drive market versions, is sourced from the Uitenhage Plant, now Kariega, where the Polo is made.

As an option, all colours, Bar the Deep Black Pearl, can be paired to a black roof for a two-tone finish. In addition, the R-Line can optionally be fitted with the black styling pack already available on the Tiguan, Touareg and Polo.

Price

A three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan is standard across the Taigo range.