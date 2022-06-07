New Mitsubishi ASX teased again as engine details leak

Charl Bosch

With Mitsubishi having confirmed 2023 as the reveal year for the long overdue replacement for the current ASX, the automaker’s German division, either by mistake or intentionally, has divulged engine specification details together with a new, official, teaser image.

Despite little being disclosed by the image, showing a section of the rear facia, what is known is that the ASX will move from Mitsubishi’s GS platform to the Renault developed CMF-B, effectively becoming the three diamond’s version of the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur.

Adhering to its alliance partner’s “leader-follow” strategy announced two years ago, which led to the subsequent announcement in April this year that the Colt would be revived after almost a decade based on the underpinnings of the Micra and Clio, the ASX will also switch factories from Japan to Spain and debut a likely different version of the Dynamic Shield styling language.

In terms of powerunits, the leaked details reveal a choice of three all shared with the Juke, Clio and Captur; the 66 kW three-cylinder 1.0 TCe, the Daimler co-developed 1.3 TCe four-cylinder in two states of tune; 103 kW and 117 kW, and the plug-in hybrid that combines the normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol with a 1.3-kWh battery for a total system output of 118 kW.

Unlike the current ASX, which comes with the option of all-wheel-drive in some markets, the newcomer will be front-wheel-drive only with a choice of three transmissions; a six-speed manual for the 1.0-litre and lower-powered 1.3, a seven-speed dual-clutch for the 117 kW 1.3 and the intricate four-speed automatic for the hybrid.

Despite being some way off, more details are set to be revealed in the coming months. For now, nothing is being said for South Africa where a surprise range expansion in January reversed Mitsubishi’s initial decision to offer only two models of the current ASX in 2020.

Additional information from Auto Motor und Sport.