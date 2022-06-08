Next Toyota GR rumoured to be based on Corolla Sedan

Charl Bosch

Toyota’s ongoing expansion of its Gazoo Racing (GR) division has taken a surprise twist with the emergence of rumours pertaining to a possible performance sedan.

While set to compliment the GR Yaris, GR Supra, GR86 and the recently launched GR Corolla, the identity of the alleged three-box model remains under wraps.

However, MotorTrend claims it could possibly be the Camry that benefited from a mid-life update in the States two years ago.

According to a related report from Japan, the sedan version of the Corolla emerged as the most likely foundation as it would align better from a mechanical standpoint with the hatch than the Camry, given the G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged engine‘s prominence in the GR Yaris.

As such, the sedan is expected to produce the same 220kW/370Nm as the three-cylinder does in the hatch and GR Yaris, with drive going to all four wheels via the intricate GR-Four all-wheel-drive system.

Given its standing though, it could lead to the sedan becoming the first GR model to receive the eight-speed automatic gearbox (currently still being developed) bound for the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

Don’t be surprised, though, if the six-speed manual is retained.

Another factor favouring the Corolla above the Camry is the former’s wider appeal and availability in markets where the Camry is not offered.

Not since the RSi/RXi has there been a fast Corolla Sedan.

Despite Toyota having stayed away from commenting on the claims, the report alleges the GR Corolla Sedan to be under development.

A reveal is poised to take place in mid-2023, initially only in the United States.

Given that the sedan is sold alongside the hatch in South Africa – and with the GR being under investigation for the local market – the return of a performance Corolla sedan, if approved, will result in the GR filling the gap left vacant by the departure of the iconic RSi/RXi over two decades ago.

Expect more details, including an official announcement to be revealed or even leaked over the coming weeks and months.