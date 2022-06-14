Bentley V8 S range completed by new Flying Spur S

Charl Bosch

Bentley has officially completed its line-up of V8-powered S models with the introduction of the Flying Spur S.

Arriving two years after the standard Flying Spur V8, the S debuts a week after the Continental GT S and GTC S and less than twelve months after the Bentayga S as the fourth and final derivative to benefit from a series of bespoke exterior and interior additions.

A choice of two alloy wheel choices are offered, while the black detailing and exhaust outlets are standard.

As with its siblings, the external enhancements are easy to spot and includes gloss black detailing on the grille, the strip at the base of the doors and on the lower air intake, as well as around the headlights.

While the flying B bonnet emblem retains its bright chrome hue, the gloss finishes continues on the quad exhaust outlets, the taillight clusters and on the side air vents.

A black S badge rounds the exterior off, together with red brake calipers and two alloy wheel options; a gloss black 21-inch tri-spoke as an option, or the standard 22-inch five Y-spoke decked-out either in gloss black or pale satin.

Inside, the tweaks are not as extensive and limited to Nappa Dinamica micro-fibres on the steering wheel and gear lever, leather on the door pads, instrument panel and seat bolsters and illuminated S branded metal treadplates.

Subtle changes have taken place inside.

Available as an option are quilted instead of the standard fluted seats finished in Nappa leather, as well as S embroidered headrests. As with other S models, only one colour is offered; red and black with added piano key black inserts.

Up front, the 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 retains its outputs of 405kW/770Nm, as well as the Dynamic Ride system and all-wheel-steering.

Hooked to the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox with drive going to all four wheels, the Flying Spur S will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and reach a top of 318 km/h.

Confirmed to make its public debut next week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, no pricing details for the Flying Spur S were divulged.