Monstrous Mercedes-Benz G-Class2 returns, with help from AMG

Charl Bosch

With recent focus having been on the all-electric EQG, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second iteration of the portal axle G-Class, albeit this time with an AMG flavour.

Last offered four years ago on the previous generation of the still internally named W463 G-Class, the latest model no longer uses the G500 as a base, but rather the AMG G63 hence the change in moniker from G5002 to G632.

Spare wheel covers has been dropped in favour of a unique carbon fibre carrier.

Touted as being the final G-Class “squared” that will ever be produced, the inclusion of the axles, plus the off-road focused wheels encasing the 22-inch alloys, has resulted in a ground clearance of 351 mm, wading depth of 910 mm and approach angle of 45 degrees.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz has fitted side-steps as standard, enlarged the wheel arches to accommodate the wheels and fitted special roof rails with integrated LEDs.

Little has changed inside

At the same, the spare wheel cover has been dropped in favour of a carbon wheel carrier still affixed to the door and a still bash plate equipped underneath the front bumper. Retained though is the side exhaust outlets and the Panamericana grille.

Less extreme are the interior changes comprising Nappa leather seats, a Dinamica micro-fibre clad AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, a G63 4×42 logo on the grab handle and carried over from the standard G63, the dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Along with the ground clearance, the claimed wading depth increases from 700 mm to 910 mm.

Underneath the bonnet, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 retains its outputs of 430kW/850Nm, fed to all four corners as standard via the 9G Tronic transmission. As with all G-Wagens, the G632 boasts three locking differentials and a low range transfer case.

Going on sale soon, no pricing figures were divulged, but reports from Germany suggest a starting sticker of between €250 000 (R4 148 740) to €300 000 (R4 978 489).