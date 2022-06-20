Subaru Ascent updated as plus-sized Forester South Africa won’t get

Charl Bosch

Unveiled five years ago at the Los Angeles International Auto Show as its flagship’s SUV, and replacement for the long since departed Tribeca, Subaru has updated the Ascent in the United States with more than just a handful of small tweaks.

Unofficially branded the “maxi-Forester” after being revealed, the three-row Ascent’s exterior has been dramatically redesigned to incorporate a new grille split by a chrome Subaru logo bar and LED headlights derived from not only the Forester, but from some angle, the second generation Suzuki XL-7 sold in the States between 2006 and 2009.

At the base of the grille, the bumper has been restyled and additionally features the air vents relocated from the flanks to the centre around the lower air intake. Chrome surrounds adorn the vents on higher-spec models with new C-shaped taillight cluster rounding the exterior off.

As standard, the Ascent seats eight, but a seven-seat option is available, including on the newly added Onyx pictured.

In a line-up reshuffle, Subaru has revised the Ascent’s trim level designation with five grades now being offered; base, Premium, Onyx, Limited and Touring with all being the recipient of the new 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system that replaces the previous 6.5 and eight-inch displays.

On the safety front, Subaru has fitted a new wide-angle camera as part of the upgraded EyeSight system, while also adding Automatic Emergency Steering on models where the system is equipped with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist and Blind Spot Detection.

Reserved for the newly added Onyx are black 20-inch alloy wheels, the water repellent StarTex seats from the Forester Sport, panoramic sunroof and the X-Mode off-road system with not only Hill Descent Control, but two settings; Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud.

On the equipment front, all models come as standard with tri-zone climate control and a reverse camera, with the Premium boasting an individual second-row climate control system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever and heated front seats with adjustment for the driver’s chair being electric.

Optionally available is an unnamed equipment package that consists of keyless entry, an electric tailgate, push-button, reverse automatic braking and a captain’s style seat arrangement for the second row that drops seating from eight to seven. The standard wheel size is 18-inch alloys.

Aside from the already mentioned Onyx, which receives the above mentioned features as standard, the Limited receives electrical adjustment for the passenger’s seat, as well as a heated steering wheel, dark grey 20-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps and a heated second row.

The 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system is standard across the range.

Completing the range, the Ascent Touring’s unique features comprise an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, chrome mirror caps and door handles, a gloss black grille, matte wood inserts, rain sense wipers, surround-view monitor, ventilated front seats and a digital rear-view mirror.

Up front, Subaru has the retained the 2.4-litre F24 turbocharged Boxer engine, whose 191kW/376Nm is routed to all four wheels via a CVT. Claimed ground clearance is also unchanged at 220 mm.

Going on sale across the United States from September with a likely starting price of around $35 000 (R560 423), the Ascent will remain a Stateside-only model build at the Lafayette Plant in Indiana with no plans to offer it elsewhere or with right-hand-drive.