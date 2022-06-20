Hybrids and electric cars: More affordable than you’d think

Motoring Correspondent

There are lots of logical reasons for buying a hybrid or electric car, but many people believe that these cars are too expensive. That is, however, is not the case.

According to the latest data compiled by AutoTrader between January and April this year, which takes into account the cheapest used hybrid and electric vehicles, non-wholly internal combustion powered motivation is possible from less than R130 000.

“Motorists are hunting for information. The running costs of these cars are very low (versus cars with internal combustion engines). The escalating fuel price has made them more appealing than ever before. But buyers remain apprehensive about the purchase price,” AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said.

Based on the 2021 Electric Vehicle Buyer Survey, 54.6% of respondents citied the “initial cost of purchase” as a disadvantage to electric vehicles. On the other hand, a used electric or hybrid vehicle is considerably cheaper.

For comparison, a 2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid averages 4.5 L/100 km and can be bought from as little as R129 960 with 154 485 km on the clock. The same applies for the Lexus CT, which be purchased for R171 888 while delivering a claimed consumption of 4.6 L/100 km.

Unsurprisingly, electric cars are more expensive. While a used, but still 2022 registered, Audi RS e-tron GT costs R3 470 799, a used Nissan Leaf can be picked-up from R385 000.

Cheapest used hybrids listed for sale*

Rank Models Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Year Average 1 Honda Jazz R129 960 154 485 2013 2 Lexus CT R171 888 175 644 2012 3 Honda CR-Z R183 641 88 065 2014 4 Toyota Yaris R187 340 116 389 2016 5 Lexus GS R211 910 163 163 2010 6 Toyota Prius R214 811 141 526 2012 7 Toyota Auris R223 714 141 816 2013 8 BMW 5 Series R279 973 165 219 2014 9 BMW 3 Series R283 250 123 533 2014 10 Mercedes-Benz E-Class R387 938 93 003 2014

Cheapest used electric cars listed for sale*