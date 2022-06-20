Motoring

Hybrids and electric cars: More affordable than you’d think

Owning a non-wholly internal combustion powered car is within reach if you buy one used.

There are lots of logical reasons for buying a hybrid or electric car, but many people believe that these cars are too expensive. That is, however, is not the case.

According to the latest data compiled by AutoTrader between January and April this year, which takes into account the cheapest used hybrid and electric vehicles, non-wholly internal combustion powered motivation is possible from less than R130 000.

“Motorists are hunting for information. The running costs of these cars are very low (versus cars with internal combustion engines). The escalating fuel price has made them more appealing than ever before. But buyers remain apprehensive about the purchase price,” AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said.

Based on the 2021 Electric Vehicle Buyer Survey, 54.6% of respondents citied the “initial cost of purchase” as a disadvantage to electric vehicles. On the other hand, a used electric or hybrid vehicle is considerably cheaper.

For comparison, a 2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid averages 4.5 L/100 km and can be bought from as little as R129 960 with 154 485 km on the clock. The same applies for the Lexus CT, which be purchased for R171 888 while delivering a claimed consumption of 4.6 L/100 km.

Unsurprisingly, electric cars are more expensive. While a used, but still 2022 registered, Audi RS e-tron GT costs R3 470 799, a used Nissan Leaf can be picked-up from R385 000.

Cheapest used hybrids listed for sale*

RankModelsPrice (R) AverageMileage (km) AverageRegistration Year Average
1Honda JazzR129 960154 4852013
2Lexus CTR171 888175 6442012
3Honda CR-ZR183 64188 0652014
4Toyota YarisR187 340116 3892016
5Lexus GSR211 910163 1632010
6Toyota PriusR214 811141 5262012
7Toyota AurisR223 714141 8162013
8BMW 5 SeriesR279 973165 2192014
9BMW 3 SeriesR283 250123 5332014
10Mercedes-Benz E-ClassR387 93893 0032014

Cheapest used electric cars listed for sale*

RankModelsPrice (R) AverageMileage (km) AverageRegistration Year Average
1Nissan LeafR385 00022 7712015
2Mini Cooper S ER599 9453 5002020
3BMW i3R666 58041 7932019
4Jaguar I-PaceR1,446 67116 9352020
5Audi e-tronR2 391 1133 2992022
6Audi e-tron GTR2 714 9736 9022022
7Porsche TaycanR3 080 8625 4552021
8Audi RS e-Tron GTR3 470 7992 8712022

