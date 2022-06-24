WATCH: Greek state TV airs “tutorial” on how to get fuel “for free”

Citizen Reporter

Greece’s state owned television station, EPT, has come under fire from viewers for showing a segment explaining the best way to siphon fuel from vehicles.

In a video posted on twitter, EPT journalist, Costas Stamou, is seen interviewing an alleged expert holding a plastic tube commonly used for extracting fuel from a vehicle’s petrol tank.

The unnamed expert, reportedly a mechanic, proceeds by showing the correct view to feed the tube into the tank, in this case of an Audi A3, and sucking in order for the fuel to run into a plastic bottle.

Πως να κλέψετε βενζίνη με 2 απλούς και κατανοητούς τρόπους

In another instance, the repairman is seen below a car mounted on a hoist, where he points out the best area to puncture the fuel tank in order for petrol to easily drip out.

Reportedly aired on Wednesday morning on the current affair show, Syndeseis, the clip comes on the back of massive fuel price increases across the Mediterranean nation, and apparent refusal by the Greek government to cut tax.

In the capital Athens, fuel prices have shot up to €2.50 a litre, the equivalent of almost R40, with the only reprieve coming in the form a subsidy ranging from €30 (R504) to €50 (R839).

The extensively mocked segment has received 484 retweets and 1 235 likes on Twitter as of Friday (24 June). There has been no reaction from the Greek government as yet.