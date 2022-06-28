Limited-run Ford Mustang California Special officially priced

Charl Bosch

With the current S550 generation due to be replaced next year, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has officially divulged spec and pricing of the special edition Mustang California.

A name first introduced in 1968 to denote a series of bespoke changes to models sold exclusively in the Golden State, the essentially appearance package became a Mustang mainstay in 2007, with its first time availability in South Africa coming after a roll-out in Europe earlier this year.

Colour palette spans nine hues, with one being the depicted Atlas Blue.

In a reversal of the States and Europe though, the South African Mustang California Special will only be offered in GT Fastback guise instead of in the designation’s trademark cabriolet bodystyle.

ALSO READ: Ford Mustang California Special heading to South Africa

Aesthetic changes consist of carbonised 19-inch alloy wheels, an Ebony black honeycomb grille with Race Red GT/CS badging, the front splitter, bootlid spoiler and side air scoops from the GT with the Performance Package and red, black and grey stripes at the base of the doors with California Special script that only becomes visible in high sunlight.

GT/CS badge on the grille

Rounding the exterior off is a model bespoke fuel filler cap, quad exhaust outlets and a choice of eight colours;

Oxford White;

Shadow Black;

Atlas Blue;

Cyber Orange Tri-Coat;

Carbonised Grey Metallic;

Dark Matter Grey Metallic;

Rapid Red Metallic;

Oil Slick Purple Metallic

Inside, the unique tweaks comprise heated leather/Miko suede trimmed seats with red stitching and GT/CS embroidered headrests, GT/CS floor mats, a carbon hex aluminium finish on the instrument cluster and a Mustang California Special badge in place of the usual pony decal on the dashboard.

Unique interior touches are small

As with the GT, the California Special retains the twelve-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, as well as the MagneRide dampers, Adaptive Cruise Control and drive mode selector with five settings; Normal, Sport, Snow/Wet, Track and Drag.

Providing stopping power is a six-piston Brembo caliper setup at the front and single at the rear with respective disc measurements of 380 mm and 330 mm.

Following the updated GT’s reveal three years ago, and after a range reshuffling last year that saw the 2.3 EcoBoost engine departing, the California Special derives motivation from the stalwart normally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that pumps out 331kW/529Nm.

Mustang badge on the dashboard departs in favour of a special California Special decal.

Hooked as standard to the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox, the Mustang California Special will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Priced at R1 154 900, which places it directly between the GT and Mach 1, only 100 Mustang California Special editions have been allocated for South Africa with the mentioned sticker being inclusive of a four-year/120 000 km warranty as well.