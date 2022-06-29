Motoring

Facelift DS 7 revealed as svelte crossover South Africa will miss out on

The DS 7 shares its platform with a number of Stellantis models, including the Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland.

Restyled front facia sports what DS calls it's Light Veil across the flanks of the front bumper.

Classified as one of parent company Stellantis’ premium brands alongside Alfa Romeo and Lancia, DS has revealed the updated 7 crossover, minus the previous Crossback suffix.

One of the first models developed from the start as DS instead of being a rebadged Citroën as the case had been with the now discontinued DS3 and DS5, the DS 7 essentially rates as the marque’s take on the Citroën C5 Aircross, Opel Grandland and Peugeot 3008 in that it rides on the same EMP2 platform also used by the DS 4 and DS 9.

On sale in Europe and China since 2017, the updates include what DS calls Pixel LED Vision 3.0 headlights comprising adaptive 84 diodes in a single row on high beam, a DS 9-inspired mesh pattern grille, the front bumper from the DS 4, new taillight clusters, and DS Automobiles lettering instead of the previous DS 7 Crossback script across the redesigned boot lid.

facelift DS 7 revealed
E-Tense 360 joins the range as the new flagship model.

Riding as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels with up to 21-inches available, the biggest styling tweak is the so-called DS Light Veil, which uses 33 LEDs to project light onto the flanks of the bumper using a laser-etched polycarbonate surface.

In effect, this replaces not only the fog lamps but also the LED daytime running lights the pre-facelift model came with. As has become the norm, a black appearance package can be had as an option.

Inside, DS has made less extreme changes, namely equipping the 7 with a new twelve-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, and revising the camera and software for Driver Attention Alert and Night Vision systems.

facelift DS 7 revealed
Boot space is rated at 555-litres with the rear seats up.

Along with the Drive Assist system, the DS 7 receives an upgraded Active Scan Suspension setup and Nappa leather seats in Pearl Grey or Basalt Black.

Dimensionally, the DS 7 remains unchanged with its length stretching 4 593 mm, wheelbase 2 738 mm and width 1 890 mm. Standing 1 625 mm tall, claimed boot capacity is 555-litres or 1 752-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Underneath the bonnet, the DS 7 retains the same engine line-up as before, namely the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech petrol engine rated at 96kW/230Nm, the 1.5 Blue HDI turbodiesel outputting 96kW/300Nm and the four-cylinder 1.6 PureTech turbo-petrol in two states of tune; 132kW/250Nm and 165kW/300Nm.

facelift DS 7 revealed
Interior has been redesigned to include a new infotainment system and instrument cluster, both measuring twelve-inches.

Taking centre stage though are the plug-in hybrid models that carry the E-Tense moniker. Also available in two guises, both pair the latter petrol engine with a new 14.2-kWh battery that powers an 81 kW electric motor for a total system output of 165 kW in the E-Tense 225.

In the case of the E-Tense 300, the 165 kW petrol has been selected, which, together with an 82 kW rear axle-mounted electric motor, translates to an output of 300 pferdestarke (PS) or 221 kW. The inclusion of the second motor means the E-Tense 300 comes with four-wheel drive as standard.

Capping the range off is the new E-Tense 360, which forms part of the DS Performance range, meaning the inclusion of upgraded brakes, revised suspension, 21-inch Brooklyn alloy wheels, a 15 mm ride height drop and a new bespoke colour called Lacquered Grey.

facelift DS 7 revealed
Seat pattern seemingly harks back to those of the iconic CX.

Powered by the same drivetrain as the E-Tense 300, DS has upped the output by 60 PS (22 kW) for a total of 360 PS or 265 kW. The expected top speed is 250 km/h with DS claiming a 5.6 seconds 0-100 km/h sprint.

Bar the entry-level petrol and diesel that come as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, all other derivatives feature an eight-speed automatic, with the plug-in hybrids coming as standard with a 7.4 kW charger. Their claimed range is 61 km.

Going on sale from September with orders opening next month, pricing for the DS 7, in France, is expected to start at a smidgen higher than the current €37 300 (R632 922). For now, no plans are being made to bring the DS brand to South Africa.