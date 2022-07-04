Freshened-up Volkswagen T-Roc officially priced

Charl Bosch

Having divulged full specification details of the refreshed T-Roc last month, Volkswagen has released pricing of the step-up model from the newly released Taigo ahead of its market debut this coming Tuesday (5 July).

Despite a late arrival two years ago as it made landfall in Europe in 2017, a total of 4 490 T-Rocs have been sold in South Africa so far, with sales often bettering those of the Tiguan.

As indicated last month, Volkswagen has stuck with a three model range comprising two Design derivatives and a single R-Line. For the time being, the flagship T-Roc R is again a no-no while a certain no-go is the soft-top Cabriolet.

Changes at the rear at subtle. Image of UK-spec model.

Starting the range off, the entry-level Design is again motivated by the long-serving 1.4 TSI, whose 110kW/250Nm is delivered to the front wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Claimed fuel consumption is 6.3 L/100 km with Volkswagen reporting a top speed of 205 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

In mid-spec Design and flagship R-Line guises, the T-Roc makes do with the 2.0 TSI rated at 140kW/320Nm.

UK-spec model comes with a six-speed manual gearbox on lower end models South Africa won’t get.

A seven-speed DSG sends the amount of twist to all four wheels with Wolfsburg claiming a top speed of 216 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. Fuel consumption is pegged at 7.3 L/100 km.

As before, no TDI models, a manual gearbox or entry-level 1.0 TSI is available, with the same applying to the new 1.5 TSI Evo that replaced the 1.4 TSI on the Old Continent.

Price

Included in each model’s price tag are a three-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.