Suzuki revives Grand Vitara for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder twin

Maruti Suzuki has released the first official teaser of its version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the form of a 10 second video confirming the newcomer as wearing the Grand Vitara moniker.

Reviving one of Suzuki’s most storied nameplates that went into temporary hiding two years ago, the clip doesn’t only reveal the block letter Grand Vitara name across the width of the tailgate, but also a glimpse of thin LED light strip separated by the central Suzuki badge.

Unrelated to the global Vitara, as well as the previous Grand Vitara, the newcomer will slot-in above the new Brezza and replace the S-Cross previously known as the SX4 in Maruti’s SUV/crossover line-up.

Set to be the fifth model to emerge from the joint partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki following the Glanza/Starlet based on the Baleno, the Rumion spun-off of the Ertiga and the Belta derived from the Ciaz, as well as the Urban Cruiser from the now discontinued Vitara Brezza, the Grand Vitara will, however, reverse the status quo as it will be built by Toyota for Suzuki at its Bidadi Plant in the state of Bengaluru.

According to Autocar India, the exterior will resemble that of the Toyota RAV4-based Across that tops the brand’s SUV range in Europe, with only subtle differences from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder expected inside.

Aside from the same platform and features based on trim levels, the Grand Vitara’s powertrain options are also set to be similar to those of the Toyota, namely a Suzuki provided 1.5-litre mild-hybrid with 75kW/135Nm and a full hybrid from Toyota that pairs a 1.5-litre engine with a 59 kW electric motor for a total system output of 85 kW.

A complete departure from the previous Grand Vitara that came in 1.6-litre, 2.0-litre, 2.4-litre, 2.7-litre and 3.2-litre V6 petrol forms, as well as a Renault-made 1.9-litre turbodiesel, the newcomer also do without a low-range gearbox that has been a staple since the original debuted in 1998 as a more upscale version of the regular Vitara.

Instead, it will have front-wheel-drive as standard with all-wheel-drive offered as an option on the mild-hybrid version equipped with the five-speed manual gearbox.

Replacing the dated four-speed automatic from the Vitara Brezza is a new six-speed automatic, with an e-CVT being the sole option for the hybrid.

As indicated, the Grand Vitara will make its premiere on 20 July before going on sale in August. No details regarding price has been divulged so far.

Already classified as a global model with rumours lingering of its possibly replacing the now seven-year old Vitara sold as the Escudo in Japan, until an announcement is made, expect the Grand Vitara to remain an Indian only market model for the time being.