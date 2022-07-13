Phakisa gearing up for fast and loud Inland weekend

Andre De Kock

Championship motorsport will return to the Free State Phakisa Raceway this Saturday, with the venue between Welkom and Odendaalsrus to host a round of the 2022 Inland series.

Topping proceedings will be two races for the BMW M Performance Parts contingent. At the time of writing, they boasted 31 entries, with more expected.

Overall victory challenges should come from drivers like William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW M3 Turbo), Thomas Potgieter (Stone Hill BMW BMW M4), Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 335i Turbo), Mark Jones (Savspeed BMW 335i), Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Auto BMW 328i), Carlo Garbini (Kimbo BMW 328i Turbo), Andreas Meier (#trainedamateurs BMW 318i STC) and Fabio Fedetto (BMW M4).

The Ben Morgenrood Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car races will see the Porsche 911 RSR entries of Peter Bailey and Andre’ van der Merwe face off against drivers like Stuart Konig (PAR Volkswagen Scirocco), Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300ZX), Andre’ ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco), Rene van Rensburg (Roofsure Ford Escort), and Jannie van Rooyen (PAR Volkswagen Scirocco).

With the outcome virtually impossible to predict, the Ben Morgenrood Pursuit races tend to be close affair around Phakisa,

That should again be the case this Saturday, with top contenders to include Wynand du Plesssis (Porsche 944 S2), Werner Hartzenberg (Aircooled Wonders Porsche 916), Riaan Roux (Addfin Volkswagen Scirocco), Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes 190E) and Rob Clark (Citroen GS 1220).

Rob Clark (Citroen GS 1220) could win the Ben Morgenrood Pursuit races if his handicapping skills work out. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Corrie le Roux (Formula M), Hylton Morrow (Formula M), Aidin Morrow (Formula M), Herman Krige (Formula M), Didier Diederichs (Formula M) and Kennedy Torres (Libre Concord) could all fight for podium places in the Formula Monoposto races,

Old-timer Willie Hepburn will win the Midvaal Historic races in his Sabat Opel Rekord V8.

Behind him, there should be skirmishes among people like Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Opel Kadett), Franz Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX), Jimbo Bennet (Ford Capri), J.P. Coetzer (Datsun 1200 GX) and Adrian McCaw (Alfa Romeo Junior).

The Ben Morgenrood Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car races will see the Porsche 911 RSR entries of Peter Bailey and Andre’ van der Merwe face off. Picrure: Dave Ledbitter.

Racing at the same time, but from a different starting grid will be the Delco Silvercup category, with Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) the man to beat.

He will be challenged by people like Lenard Archer (Hyundai i20), Neo van der Walt (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Paul van Niekerk (Volkswagen Golf GTI).

The Phakisa gates will be open from 8am, with racing to commence at 10h00. Admission will be free, as will pit access. For more information, call Bernard at 083 463 3434.