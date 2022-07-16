Reshuffled Suzuki Ertiga range priced

Charl Bosch

The recipient of a subtle makeover in India earlier this year, Suzuki Auto South Africa has updated the Ertiga line-up by adding more features while at the same time reducing the range from five to three.

Said to have been as a result of the “current economic climate”, the change involves the removal of the flagship GLX added in 2019, and upgrading of the GA and GL, the latter now the new top-spec model.

In terms of the features, the model that provides the base for the Toyota Rumion once again comes as standard with seven-seats but for the first time, Electronic Stability Control regardless of the trim level.

Rear facia continues without change.

Both derivatives also get dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, ventilated front cupholders, all around electric windows and rear parking sensors as standard.

Exclusive to the GL though is rear air-conditioning vents, body-coloured mirrors and door handles, a chrome grille, folding electric mirrors, front and second-row armrests, newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels and a multi-function steering wheel.

Previously reserved for the GLX, the GL eschews the GA’s audio system for a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This also means the standard inclusion of a reverse camera as a means of supplementing the parking sensors.

GLX’s seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been afforded to the GL.

Up front, the Ertiga continues without change with outputs of 77kW/138Nm from the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine.

Drive is again routed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, or an optional four-speed automatic only available on the GL. Selecting the latter however comes with the added inclusion of Hill Start Assist.

Price

As before, all Ertiga models’ price tags include a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.