Wait no more: All-new Honda Civic Type R shows its true self

Charl Bosch

After almost four years of rumours and speculative reports, Honda has officially unveiled the all-new Civic Type R as the final iteration to rely solely on internal combustion power.

The sixth generation of the marque’s iconic hot hatch, the Type R once again uses the Civic Hatch as a base unlike the US-market Civic Si spun-off the sedan, and as evident by recent teaser images, adopts a more restrained look compared to the outgoing FK8.

Known internally as the FL5, and billed as “the ultimate sport 2.0” by Honda, the Type R’s adaptions from its predecessor includes a concave grille, thinner, tapering LED headlights, a honeycomb pattern lower air intake and a vent integrated into the bonnet.

As with the standard Civic Hatch, the oval shaped rear facia bears similarities to the Kia Stinger.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber instead of the FK8’s 20-inches, the Type R’s rear facia, seemingly inspired by that of the Kia Stinger in overall design, retains the centrally mounted tri-exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser, but receives a smaller rear wing still said to provide added downforce.

Compared to the standard Civic Hatch, Honda has extended the wheel arches, fitted rear doors bespoke to the Type R and underneath, upgraded the brakes with Brembo sourced stoppers while also revising the cooling system with a heavy-duty radiator and components

The comparatively restrained look versus that of the FK8 continues inside where the Type R carries over the Civic’s dashboard and steering wheel, as well as the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system perched on top of the facia.

Setting itself apart from the standard model though is a revised 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with unique readouts and graphics, a metal effect finish on the transmission tunnel, red stitching on the door panels, gear lever boot and steering wheel, and red sport bucket seats trimmed in a suede-like material.

Somewhat surprisingly, Honda has chosen to withhold details of the Type R’s features, chassis changes and even the power outputs.

It has however confirmed the retention of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine without any form of electrification but with a new turbo, the rev-matching six-speed manual as the sole transmission option, a new exhaust system and drive going to the front wheels instead of all four as rumoured two years ago.

Small but prominent changes inside have been made.

According to several reports, the outputs are expected to be up, but not by a lot, on the FK8’s 228kW/400Nm. Expect therefore a 0-100 km/h time of below 5.5 seconds and a top speed closer to 280 km/h – the times for the FK8 being 5.8 seconds and a V-max of 272 km/h.

Going on sale in Europe from the first quarter of next year, the Civic Type R will only be available in four colours; Rallye Red, Sonic Grey Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Racing Blue Pearl and the signature Championship White with pricing to be announced at a later stage.

With Honda set to bring to conventional Civic to South Africa soon, expect the Type R to make local landfall early in 2023.