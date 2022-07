Back in the day, following any form of sport was a great way to relax and distance oneself from the negative news of politics, dissension, conflict and corruption. F1 was my panacea, giving me competition, speed, sportsmanship, engineering innovation, thrills and entertainment. Sadly, with commercialisation, many of these fine attributes have gone astray. For example, the matter of “porpoising” and bouncing, due to be resolved this weekend, has spawned a further issue, the rumoured flexing at the rear of the underfloor plank by certain teams. Although not against regulations, it is bending the rules. One F1 team stated it was...

One F1 team stated it was “shocked” at such findings and supports an investigation and possible mid-season intervention.

Others are opposed, as one team was allowed to use a similar rule-bending advantage for an entire season by using variable steering geometry.

Competitors are challenging the controlling body over the application of existing rules and regulations and are calling for a change in the appointment of FIA officials.

Recently introduced to avoid possible favouritism, the use of alternate race directors was unanimously accepted, but now there are calls to go back to one, due to a lack of consistency. This also applies to F1 race stewards.

Perhaps we should take the advice of former and sometime controversial F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, who suggested appointing Herbie Blash as race director for all future events.

He is probably the best choice, having worked with the legendary Charlie Whiting for many years.

The situation with track limits and subsequent penalties is yet another area of contention, once again a lack of consistency in awarding such penalties, plus the fact the latest F1 cars are a very different design.

Being heavier, tyres generally degrade faster, losing grip and drifting, then add limited driver vision due to larger diameter wheels and they cannot see the apex of a corner, let alone a white line – a ludicrous situation.

This weekend it’s the French F1 Grand Prix at Paul Ricard and it could well be the last occasion for this circuit. It is the same scenario for the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

As my venerable motorsport editor commented: “How can one hold a GP and expect millionaires to spectate at a track where it often rains?” Of course, rather visit a wealthy destination city.

