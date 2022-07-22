AA: Encouraging inclusion of safety features on vehicles

Motoring Correspondent

The Automobile Association (AA) has expressed support for the improving levels of safety in South Africa’s entry-level vehicles priced below R270 000.

Based on the findings of 38 vehicles divided into three categories; Poor, Moderate and Acceptable, a total of 23 fell into secondary classification, with 11 obtaining an Acceptable rating and four a Poor rating.

Despite the findings not taking into the account the structural integrity of the driver and passenger compartments, the AA stated that the awarding of between 20 and 50 points for the majority of vehicles tested “indicates that manufacturers are taking the presence of critical vehicle safety equipment seriously”.

“The purpose of the research is to provide consumers with a starting point for vehicle purchases, be they new or second-hand,” the association said in a statement.

“We point out what safety features are stated as being available on these vehicles and urge consumers to consider these a priority as part of their decision-making process.”

It, however, added that while ABS was omitted from only four vehicles and at least dual front airbags from five, a mere seven sported the standard inclusion of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with none featuring curtain airbags.

“The inclusion of these safety features protects motorists, it’s as simple as that. The inclusion of ESC, for instance, must be considered more seriously by manufacturers as this is proven technology which can reduce road crashes,” the AA said in reference to last year’s total road fatalities of 12 541 people.

“We reiterate our call that this technology comes as standard for entry-level vehicles available in South Africa.”

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.