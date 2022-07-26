Ultra venomous Shelby GT500 KR slithering into South Africa from 2023

Charl Bosch

With recent reports suggesting Ford will be unveiling the all-new Mustang in the second quarter of next year, the Blue Oval has confirmed local availability of its most powerful Shelby fettled model ever, the GT500 KR.

A first for South Africa, the KR, or King of the Road, will be limited to 225 examples worldwide, with four said to be heading to South Africa between next year and 2024.

On track to be the rarest iteration of the current S550 generation Mustang on local soil, the KR, unlike the recent array of Shelby models, and indeed the limited-run California Special introduced earlier this month, jettisons the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 for the 5.2-litre Voodoo bent-eight, used not only in the regular GT500, but also the new Ford F-150 Raptor R.

Equipped with a new cooling system, upgraded 3.8-litre Whipple supercharger, a new intercooler and heat exchange system, the unit kicks-out a claimed 900 horsepower or 670 kW, an uptake of 104 kW over the standard GT500.

Lighter by 14 kg compared to the standard GT500, the KR’s Voodoo V8 has been upped to 670 kW.

Despite Ford not disclosing any performance figures, it did confirm a 14 kg weight reduction thanks to the inclusion of a vented carbon fibre bonnet, diffuser, splitter and Gurney flap, as well as the inclusion of stronger half-shafts, recalibrated MagneRide suspension, new front and rear sway bars, plus upgraded front and rear springs.

Mounted on polished or gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, the KR also sports a Borla exhaust system, optional dual racing strips and a 60th anniversary commemorative plaque to celebrate 60 years of the brand founded by the late Carroll Shelby.

Inside, the KR tweaks are more subtle and comprise leather seats, Shelby embroidered floor mats, a Shelby builder’s plate and number in place of the Mustang item on the dashboard, and a Shelby approved certificate as well as entry into the official Shelby registrar.

As mentioned, availability commences next year with pricing from R4.4-million.