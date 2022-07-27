WATCH: Anyone can become a race driver for a day

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Many motorists like to believe they are blessed with the driving skills of a Lewis Hamilton.

The harsh reality is that they are not. Only a small fraction of a small fraction of all wannabe racing drivers ends up in the upper echelon of motorsport. And the ultimate chosen ones, and those who fund their own drive, spend thousands of hours honing their skills around a race track. Not an exercise everyone can afford.

The good news is that there’s still a chance to be a racing driver despite not owning a race car or having money or time in abundance. And not by virtue of a computer, steering wheel controller and a racing simulator. More like piloting an actual race car on an actual race track.

Race Day Events offers both corporate clients and individuals the unique opportunity to experience just that during its events at Midvaal and Red Star Raceway. The event company hosts guests for a proper full-day track experience using a variety of cars to make anyone feel like a racing driver… albeit only for a day.

The only requirements are that you have to be 16 and be able to drive a manual car.

A Peugeot, two BMWs and a Nash

Race Day Events invited The Citizen earlier this month to join them at one of their events at the shortened circuit at Red Star Raceway near Delmas. We just couldn’t resist, entertaining the possibility of a Ferrari scout staking out in the nearby mealie fields.

Race Day Event’s fleet consists of a front-wheel drive Peugeot 206 GTI, two rear-wheel drive BMW 3 Series 3.0-litre straight-six models on racing slicks that raced in the BMW ///M Performance Parts Racing Series and a special two-seater Nash MVW. As all the cars where either built for racing or converted into track racers, they meet all the safety requirements ranging from roll cages to bucket seats with four-point racing harnesses.

After starting the day with a driver’s briefing outlining proper conduct, the rules of the track and motorsport safety protocol, participants each gets kitted out with a balaclava, helmet and gloves before hitting the track.

Race Day Event co-founder Jarred Welby-Cooke briefs aspirant racing drivers.

Self-driving track time consists of three 10-minute sessions in either the Peugeot or a BMW under the watchful eye of an instructor. Each session consists of an easy out-lap to warm the tyres, a handful of hot laps and an in-lap to cool the brakes.

Racing takes it toll

While the amount of seat time might not sound like a lot, the actual driving is very taxing both physically and mentally on anyone who doesn’t do it regularly. This is why the organisers space the sessions throughout the day with plenty of time to relax and replenish your blood sugar levels in between adrenaline rushes.

You also get the chance to experience hot laps in the passenger seat of the Peugeot, a BMW and the Nash. The Nash might not reach Formula 1-type speeds, but it does make you appreciate what you see on TV every weekend. Its cramped cockpit, low seating position and wind free-flowing over your helmet is a whole new ball game compared to the other cars.

Hot laps in the Nash are next level.

Race Day Events pride themselves on recording and keeping track of every participant’s lap times as an encouragement to improve with every session. Instructors provide personalised feedback after every session, while encouraging participants to push the cars to its limits on the track. Some participants take it so seriously that they even start quering how much faster the other BMW is once their lap times are bettered.

“The ultimate goal is to expose participants to motorsport as there is a big difference between a road car and a racing car,” says Jarred Welby-Cooke, Race Day Events co-founder and instructor.

“In learning to go faster participants get to learn a few new skills, some driving skills that could be used on the road quite importantly. Not forgetting that the whole experience should still be fun of course.”

Racing in its purest form

These track days differ vastly from advanced driving courses. Run mainly through the driving academies of car manufacturers, the main aim of advanced driving courses is to give owners and enthusiasts alike a better understanding of what their machines are capable of. And these capabilities centre mainly around the vehicle’s driving, stability and safety systems, things racing cars are largely bereft of.

Happy people with stories to tell.

Race Day Events allows you to experience proper race cars in their purest form. Bare cockpits with no dashboards. The sound of properly tuned engines. The smell of burning rubber and carbon brake dust. The thrill of taking a corner twice as fast as you though were possible. Eating humble pie as the rear of the BMW slides out halfway through the corner and you spin off the track. And, the satisfaction of improving your lap time.

Sadly, the Ferrari scout never showed up. Turns out they have no need for a middle-aged dude who can’t master the first corner.

But the exhilarating experience and wooing my children with the pictures more than made up for it.

– For further enquiries, contact Jarred Welby-Cooke at 076 484 0902, racedayevents1@gmail.com or on the Race Day Events Facebook page.