Smash-hit Toyota GR Yaris repriced as more units arrive

Charl Bosch

Sold-out in quick succession since being announced two years ago, Toyota has announced the securing of more stock of the GR Yaris for South Africa.

A smash-hit not only locally but also internationally, the World Rally Championship (WRC)-developed GR Yaris retains the same powerunit as before, but now comprises a single model as the unnamed base model falls away completely.

This leaves the flagship Rally as the sole derivative, whose biggest revision involves the fitting of a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

The rest of the specification sheet continues as is with items on offer consisting of a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, GR Sport seats trimmed in faux leather and Alcantara, red stitching, plus the following:

New colour is Emotional Red that replaces the previous Fierce Red.

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights and fog lamps;

Heads-Up Display;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

tyre pressure monitor;

push-button start;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

six-speaker sound system;

rain sense wipers;

Hill Start Assist;

keyless entry;

Active Noise Control;

Vehicle Stability Control

Also carried over is the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Torsen limited slip differential, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Trace Assist, six airbags and the 18-inch BBS alloy wheels now wrapped as standard in the previously optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.

Interior design has not been fettled with.

Underneath, the GR Yaris’s chassis, suspension and brakes continue without change, with the same applying to the intricate GR-Four all-wheel-drive system and drive mode selector with three settings; Normal, Sport and Track.

As mentioned, the G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine also used in the GR Corolla produces an as-is 198kW/370Nm delivered to all four corners via a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

Now standard is a reverse camera as well as rear parking sensors.

Likely to be added towards the end of the year or next year is the currently being developed eight-speed automatic the GR Corolla will also be equipped with in due course.

Tipping the scales at 1 280 kg, the GR Yaris will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and a reach a limited top speed of 230 km/h. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.6 L/100 km.

Plaque a reminder of the GR Yaris’ links with the World Rally Championship

In-line with the GR logo, the GR Yaris’ colour palette consists of four hues; Lunar Black, Glacier White, Emotional Red that replaces the previous Fierce Red, and Platinum White Pearl.

Included in the GR Yaris Rally’s R761 200 asking price is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.