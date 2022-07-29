Mitsubishi ASX fights age with value at entry point

Charl Bosch

At its launch twelve years ago, the Mitsubishi RVR couldn’t have been more different from the model that went before it.

Introduced at a time when SUVs were starting to overhaul MPVs, the RVR followed suite and adopted a crossover type persona inspired by the Nissan Qashqai that lead to Mitsubishi calling it the ASX or Active Sports Crossover in most exports markets.

Living a new-age SUV world

While arguably one of the models that helped kept Mitsubishi afloat through a difficult early 2010s before its eventual sale to the Renault-Nissan Alliance in 2016, it’s prolonging for over a decade plus four updates makes its popularity even more remarkable.

Its foundations hailing from the embers of Mitsubishi’s short-lived partnership with DaimlerChrysler, the ASX has, in recent months, been steadily clawing back ground after an initial line-up blunder.

Rear’s overhaul not as dramatic as the front.

As a way of introducing the Dynamic Shield front facia in 2020, all trim levels got dropped in favour of a single un-designated model equipped with either the five-speed manual gearbox or the optional CVT.

However, in unexpected reversal in January this year, Mitsubishi expanded the range from two to four by reviving trim grade denominators never before used in South Africa; ES that replaces the GL and LS in place of the GLX.

While still far off the sales recorded by the Eclipse Cross, the ASX has, nonetheless, been showing its worth as a value-for-money SUV in spite of being comprehensively outgunned in a segment that has progressed considerably since 2010.

Fourth face

With an all-new model out next year, the revised Mitsubishi ASX made for a surprise offering when a fetching Red Diamond-coloured ES arrived for the weeklong stay.

While “compact” is nowadays a generic term for most SUVs, the ASX very much conforms to this classification as yet another indication of it hailing from a bygone era.

With the rear seats up, the boot swallows a more than satisfactory 406-litres.

Characterised by a long bonnet line and stubby rear facia, the fourth round of updates comprise not only the Dynamic Shield grille with its chrome fog light bezels, but also restyled auto on/off LED headlights, stacked LED fog lamps and a new bumper.

At the rear, Mitsubishi has fitted a new bumper complete with a faux skidplate, as well as new LED taillight clusters, which, unlike the fronts, doesn’t do as thorough job of hiding the ASX’s age.

Completely flat surfaces can accommodate 1 206-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Being the base model, the ES rides on 16-inch wheels instead of the LS’ 18-inch alloys, which appear small and lost in the plastic cladded tipped wheel arches.

It is best described as a simplistic and largely neat makeover that carries over to the interior where function and ease-of-use takes preference over flamboyance and flair.

Blending old with the new

While unsurprisingly dated on first glance, the plastics used are surprisingly soft and of good quality, the level of fit-and-finish impressive and the ergonomics straightforward and easy to understand.

Aside from the kitsch aluminium aping plastic around the gear lever, the biggest turn-off is the aftermarket seven-inch Sony touchscreen infotainment system that looks out-of-place against the gloss black facia backdrop.

Dated facia is function over flair but is well screwed together with good plastics and material quality.

An option that replaces the conventional LCD audio display on the ES, the system, while equally user friendly as the switchgear, not only looks dated but sports tiny physical shortcut buttons that can become a pain to operate.

The setup does, however, get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with limited ability to play files from a USB.

On the practical side, the Mitsubishi ASX’s boot serves-up 406-litres, or a generous 1 206-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded down.

Fabric seats are comfortable and height adjustable for driver and passenger.

A miss though is rear passenger headroom for taller folk with the offset being more than enough legroom.

Specification, meanwhile, is anything but poverty spec and comprises keyless entry and push-button start, all-around electric windows, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, electric mirrors, cruise control, height adjustable front seats and an easy-as-chips to operate air-conditioning system.

Focus on safety includes rear parking sensors, traction and stability control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and somewhat oddly, three airbags.

When old-tech is best

As further proof of the simplicity approach, Mitsubishi has resisted the temptation to equip the ASX with the more powerful 2.4-litre petrol engine offered in Australia and North America.

Instead, the tried-and-tested 2.0-litre petrol prevails and while its displacement and outputs of 110kW/197Nm are comprehensively beaten in the downsized turbo-era, it proved to be a pleasant surprise with just enough shove and usable grunt.

Passengers will appreciate the ample legroom, but taller folk won’t so generous with the tight headroom.

The sweet-spot of the drivetrain though is the five-speed manual gearbox. While undoubtedly in need of a sixth ratio to lower the engine’s buzzy soundtrack at the national limit, the ‘box not only sports a wonderful, slick feel, but also a light clutch that makes the transmission the unquestionable one have, instead of the CVT.

Unsurprisingly, progress is anything but rapid and is best described as adequate from a vantage point easy to get comfortable in, while being subjected to a supple yet planted ride with minimal wind and road noise intrusion.

Alloy wheels on the ES measures 16-inches, but appears lost in the wheel arches.

Boasting a ground clearance of 195 mm, more than sufficient to forge a dirt road or traverse pothole-riddled roads in spite of drive going to the front wheels only, the final noteworthy point is the ASX’s consumption.

Despite Mitsubishi’s claiming 7.5 L/100 km, the 585 km and seven days spend with the ASX ES in town and highway driving netted an indicated best of 6.5 L/100 km that eventually fell to seven-litres per 100 km with the remaining range standing at 150 km.

Conclusion

While it has never pretended to be something it isn’t, the basic simplicity and dare I say charm of the Mitsubishi ASX ultimately belies what is one of the most dated vehicles on sale today.

Active Sports Crossover nameplate will be dramatically overhauled in 2023.

Easy to grasp and with a simple powertrain though, the ES offers a lot for its relatively little R371 995 asking price. It is, therefore, not only a proud one-finger salute to complexity, but an uncomplicated package that proves a point without saying too much.