Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying time and race schedule – When to watch

A run of dramatic races in both Austria and France will come to a conclusion this weekend with the almost always unpredictable Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. If you’re looking for the qualifying time and the race schedule, you’ve come to the right place.

It’s the final race of the first half of this year’s season and the weekend began on an unexpected note, courtesy of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement.

What to expect ahead of the race

The 36th Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring is unlikely to disappoint as the teams head into the European summer break.

Having thrown a certain victory into the barriers in France, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will look to make amends by edging out not only championship leader Max Verstappen, but also a resurgent Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s record at the Hungaroring includes eight victories, currently unmatched by anyone.

Qualifying time and race schedule

Free Practice sessions can be viewed on F1 TV. The Qualifying and main race will be screened on SuperSport Channel 215 at the following South African times:

Qualifying: 16:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 30 July

Race: 15:00 to 17:00 on Sunday 31 July

Watch: Lando Norris in Practice 2:

Vettel’s retirement announcement

On Wednesday, Vettel announced his retirement at the end of this year after two seasons with Aston Martin.

Vettel’s final race around the 4.3km circuit, which saw him triumph with Ferrari in 2015, is likely to be anything but a forgone conclusion, based not only on the happenings last week in France, but also last year.

In an event characterised by both Red Bulls being wiped out at the start, Lewis Hamilton started alone on the grid after a Mercedes strategy blunder, and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon scored his maiden victory.

What happened at the French Grand Prix

Reigning champion, Max Verstappen, recorded his seventh victory of the season after an incident-filled French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard that saw pole-sitter, Charles Leclerc, crash out while leading.

Starting from the second, the Dutchman initially got off to a good start, but not as rapid as the Monegasque, who managed to build up a one-and-a-half second lead after the first lap.

Seemingly in control as the first round of pit-stops approached, matters then took a turn for the worst for Leclerc as he lost the rear of the Ferrari going into the turn 11 Beausset corner on lap 18.

