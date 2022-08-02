National Extreme Festival in-gear for East London jaunt

Andre De Kock

The 2022 Extreme Festival will visit the country’s fastest race circuit this weekend, with the East London Grand Prix circuit to host round five of the premier series.

Top billing for the event will belong to the Global Touring Car category, where reigning champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and youngster Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) will continue their fight for the championship lead.

Others in the mix should include Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Energy Volkswagen Golf GTI), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus), Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3).

Some of the day’s tightest racing should be provided by the SupaCup category. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix

Sharing the GTC grid will be the SupaCup contingent, comprising 18 identical Volkswagen Polos.

Chasing victories should be Leyton Fourie (Express Hire), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal), Arnold Neveling (Universal), Keagan Masters (Perfect Circle), Jason Campos (Turn 1), works Volkswagen Motorsport drivers Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi, plus JP van der Walt (SupaPolo).

The CompCare Polo Cup will arrive with the top four drivers covered by just 10 points. Fighting for race wins should be Jurie Swart (Bullion IT), Clinton Bezuidenhout’s (Stu Davidson), Tate Bishop (Angri), Charl Visser (Universal), Nathi Msimanga (Squadra Corse) and Giordano Lupini (Bullion IT).

Jonathan du Toiit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8) could spray champagne after the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races. Picture: Racing Fanatix

The event’s quickest lap times should be set during the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races, with Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT3), Dayne Angel (Autohaus Porsche 911 GT3), Mark du Toit (Ferrari 430), Ben Morgenrood (BMG Lexus IS-F), Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan) and Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 911 GT3) likely to be front runners.

The Investchem Formula 1600 races should see the likes of Josh le Roux (RDSA Mygale), brothers Gerard and Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygales), Alex Vos (DVBS Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Andrew Schofield (Safair Mygale) and Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale) waging a slip-streaming war for victories.

Reigning champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks) will top the SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters entry list, with Jayson Lamb (Kawasaki ZX10), Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10), Ronald Slamet (True Vine), David Enticott (Kawasaki ZX10), David and Brian Bontekoning (Kawasaki ZX10) in expected close company.

Capetonian Jurie Swart (Bullion IT Polo) will go to East London as the current CompCare Polo Cup championship leader. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

Close racing should mark the DOE Formula Vee events, with Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Greg Wilson (Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) and Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) at the front.

Racing will start at 10 am, and be live-streamed throughout the day.