As is customary, we are publishing a mid-term report on the F1 teams during the annual summer break. Starting from the bottom up, we take a look at the least successful four teams this week.

Williams Racing

Tenth on F1 constructor’s table (three points)

Team chief: Jost Capito

Technical chief: Francois-Xavier Demaison

Chassis: FW44

Power unit: Mercedes

Drivers: Alexander Albon: Nineteenth in drivers’ championship (three points) – 10th in Australia, ninth in Miami and three DNFs (did not finish) due to accident damage (Saudi Arabia, Monaco and the UK). Plenty of talent but the FW44 has yet to reward the Thai driver. Nicholas Latifi: Twentieth in championship (zero points). On current form does not look likely to score a point this season, with a total of just seven since his F1 career start at Austria 2019. He needs good results or he could lose his seat at year end.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team

Ninth on F1 constructor’s table (20 points)

Team chief: Mike Krack

Technical chief: Andrew Green

Chassis: AMR22

Power unit: Mercedes

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel: Fourteenth in championship (16 points) – eighth Emilia Romagno, 10th Monaco, sixth Azerbaijan, ninth UK, 10th Hungary, one DNF due to accident damage (Australia) and two DNS (did not start) due to illness (Bahrain and Saudi Arabia). The four-time champion has proved to benefit the team, which seems to have taken a step backward this year. His retirement could perhaps see him spending more time mentoring Mick Schumacher.

Lance Stroll: Eighteenth in championship (four points) – 10th in Emilia Romagno, Miami, Canada and France. Not a season to remember for the Canadian, who needs to find form – or will family ties guarantee him a drive alongside new team-mate Fernando Alonso?

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Eighth on F1 constructors table (27 points)

Team chief: Franz Tost

Technical chief: Jody Egginton

Chassis: AT03

Power unit: Red Bull Powertrains

Drivers: Pierre Gasly: Thirteenth in championship (16 points) – eighth Saudi Arabia, ninth Australia, fifth Azerbaijan, three DNFs (Bahrain – fire, Miami and UK – accident damage). It has not been a good season so far. A sad situation and one must wonder if the AT03 is the issue.

Yuki Tsunoda: Sixteenth in championship (11 points) – eighth Bahrain, seventh Emilia Romagno, 10th Spain, two DNFs (Canada and France – accident damage) and one DNS (Saudi Arabia – power unit on warm-up). Under threat for next season.

Haas F1 team

Seventh on F1 constructors’ table (34 points)

Team chief: Guenther Steiner

Technical chief: Simone Resta

Chassis: VF-22

Power unit: Ferrari

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen: Eleventh in championship (22 points) – fifth Bahrain, ninth Saudi Arabia and Emilia Romagno, 10th UK, eighth Austria, three DNF’s (Monaco – water pressure, Azerbaijan – power unit, France – accident). The Dane has proved his worth with solid results in a team with budgetary issues.

Mick Schumacher: Fifteenth in championship (12 points) – eighth th UK, sixth Austria, two DNF’s (Monaco – accident, Canada – power unit), one DNS (qualifying crash in Saudi Arabia). His position was looking shaky as multiple accidents was straining the team’s financial resources. Recently has showed maturity and more positive results.

