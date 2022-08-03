Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R in South Africa soon

Mark Jones

Volkswagen South Africa have revealed that their much-anticipated Golf R and Tiguan R will finally be making their way to us.

The good news is the Tiguan R will arrive in October, but the bad news is that Golf R will only officially arrive here at the beginning of 2023.

The media drive event will coincide with the Tiguan R launch in October, and then we will be able to offer you driving impressions, and some pricing, but for now, we can bring you some technical information from an online presentation hosted by Mr Jan Schiedek-Jacht, the head of the Volkswagen R brand.

Golf R

And boy oh boy, in 2023 you will not only be getting a true technical marvel, but you will also be driving the most powerful Golf made to date.

The tried and tested 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA 888 engine remains, but now produces 235 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque driven through a seven-speed DSG down to cutting-edge running gear and the most progressive all-wheel drive in its class.

ALSO READ: Suspense over: Volkswagen unleashes 235 kW all-new Golf R

The claim is a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h in standard trim, and 270 km/h when you select the optional Black Performance Package that also adds a drift mode and 19-inch black Estoril alloy wheels.

Akrapovič exhaust system with quad outlets will be offered as an option.

This is possible because the all-paw 4Motion system with R-Performance Torque Vectoring is the new control centre that distributes the engine’s output to the four wheels.

A new rear final drive distributes the power not just between the front and rear axles, but also variably between the two rear wheels. This is said to significantly increase the agility of the car, particularly when cornering.

In addition, the all-wheel drive is networked via a Vehicle Dynamics Manager with other running gear systems such the XDS electronic differential and adaptive chassis.

Sporty interior boasts intimidating paddle shifters for the standard seven-speed DSG.

As on the standard specification front, the Golf R comes as standard with the 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system, the 12.3-inch Active Display instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, and electric tailgate, keyless entry, the Light and Vision Package, Nappa leather sport seats and push-button start.

From the expansive options list is the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, an uprated Harman Kardon sound system, Heads-Up Display, an Akrapovič exhaust system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Travel Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

In total, three colours are offered; Pure White, Deep Black Pearl and the trademark Lapiz Blue Metallic. With current pricing of the Golf GTI at R696 700, expect the sticker for the R to start at around the R750 000 to R800 000 mark.

Tiguan R

Tiguan R will touch down in October and serve as preview of the Golf R.

Just like its hot-hatch sibling, the Tiguan R is Volkswagen’s powerful SUV. As such, it gets the same 2.0 TSI engine, seven-speed DSG, 4Motion system, R-Performance Torque Vectoring arrangement and outputs of 235kW/400Nm.

Unlike the Golf R though, Volkswagen has uprated the Tiguan R’s brakes and fitted adaptive shock absorbers that lowers the overall ride height by 10 mm with added help from the adaptive chassis.

Tiguan R will have the same colour choices as the Golf R, with one being the trademark Lapiz Blue Metallic.

In terms of standard spec, the Tiguan R boasts the same infotainment system, Nappa leather seats and instrument cluster as the Golf, as well as Carbon Grey interior inserts, illuminated R branded door sills, 20-inch Misano alloy wheels, the Lights and Vision Package and an electric tailgate.

Like the Golf R, the Tiguan R’s options list is nearly similar, bar the availability of 21-inch Estoril wheels, the wireless smartphone charger, Front Assist and Manoeuvring System.

Like the Golf R, blue inserts and Nappa leather seats feature inside the Tiguan R.

Compared to the current range-topping Tiguan, the 2.0 TSI 162 R-Line, priced at R761 300, expect pricing for the R to kick-off at around the R850 000 mark.

Standard on both models is a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/ 100 000 km maintenance plan.