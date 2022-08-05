New Suzuki Baleno: Here’s what you need to know from A to Z

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Since its launch in June, the new Suzuki Baleno has shown a dramatic improvement in monthly sales compared to the outgoing model.

In July, the hatchback was Suzuki’s fourth best seller out of the Japanese carmaker’s 11-model local line-up. The Baleno is available in two trims, GL and GLX.

The GL trim has gained many specifications its predecessor did not feature, while the GLX now feature a few class-leading technologies.

A Suzuki Baleno in GL manual guise joined The Citizen’s long-term test car fleet last month. We have been very impressed by the hatchback and will bring you regular updates until the end of the year.

But for now, we have taken to the alphabet to bring you a complete guide to everything you need to know about the new Suzuki Baleno.

Suzuki Baleno ABCs

A – Airbags: Every new Suzuki Baleno GL model comes standard with dual front airbags, while GLX models also get side and curtain airbags.

B – Brakes: The Suzuki Baleno is equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist (BA) and electronic brake distribution (EBD).

C – Carbon emissions: The CO2 emissions on the Suzuki Baleno are rated at 127g/km. The carbon emission tax on this number is R4 858, which is included in the price.

D – Door handles in chrome: This feature is available on the GLX, while the GL’s door handles are body colour.

The Suzuki Baleno GLX rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

E – Entertainment system: The GL features a four-speaker, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the GLX a nine-inch, six-speaker touchscreen infotainment system. Both feature Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

F – Front fog lights: These are standard across the range.

G – Gearbox: Both variants are available in either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

H – Head-up display: Standard on the GLX, this is a first for the segment. The display can be changed between speed, engine RPM, fuel economy and other information like aircon operations and warnings.

I – Information LCD colour display: This 4.2-inch screen between the two digital instrument dials is standard on GLX models. It features various information screens like fuel consumption, power/torque output and motion sensor.

J – Juice: Suzuki claims the Baleno will sip 5.4 litres for every 100 km. This will ensure a range of 685 km on its 37-litre fuel tank.

K – Keyless push start system: Standard o the Suzuki Baleno GLX.

L – Luggage area light: Situated in its 324-litre boot, this feature is standard on GLX models. Boot space is increased to 1 057 with the rear seats folded flat.

M – Mirrors that fold: Standard on all models, the side can be electronically adjusted and folded in at the touch of a button.

N – Newton Metres: 138 is the amount of Newton Metres in torque the Baleno’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces together with 77 kW of power.

O – Overall length: The Baleno is 3 990 mm long, 1 745 mm wide and 1 500 mm wide while its wheelbase is measured at 2 520 mm. It has a ground clearance of 150 mm.

P – Pricing: The four-model range starts at R225 900 for the GL manual, the GL automatic is for sale for R245 900, the GLX manual for R275 900 and the GLX automatic for R295 900.

Q – Quantity: The Suzuki Baleno can carry five passengers with headrests on all five seats.

R – Rubber: GL models have 185/65 R15 rubberware wrapped around the 15-inch steel wheels with full covers, while the GLX comes with 195/55 R16 tyres on its 16-inch polished alloy wheels.

S – Safety: Electronic stability programme, cruise control, hill-hold control, rear parking sensors and reverse camera are standard on the GL. In addition, GLX models get automatic LED daytime running headlights and ‘follow me home’ headlight system.

The surround camera is a class-leading feature.

T – Three-sixty degree camera: Front and rear-mounted cameras generate a virtual surround view when parking or travelling at low speeds.

U – USB ports: All models are equipped with a Type A port in front and a Type A and Type C port in the rear.

V – Ventilation in the rear: A new feature across the range.

W – Weight: The two GL models’ unladen weights are 955 kg and 980 kg respectively, with the two GLX models tipping the scales at 965 kg and 985 kg.

X – The differentiator between the GL and the top-spec GLX. Apart from additional features, GLX derivates also feature grade-specific exterior and interior trim.

Y – Yackers: If you have some of them in the rear, the infotainment system’s mute button on the steering wheel control comes in very handy.

Z – Zilch: What you will pay extra for a five-year/200 000 km warranty on a new Suzuki Baleno. A four-year/60 000 km service plan is also included in the price.

