Regional Extreme Festival ready to burn rubber at Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host round four of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival this Saturday, with nine racing categories in action.

Heading up the programme will be two races for V8 Touring Cars, with Willie Hepburn (Sabat Opel Rekord) and Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), lending their names to the events.

Other top contenders will include Jonathan du Toit (Ford Mustang), Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Jaki Scheckter (Ford Galaxie), Collin Ellison (Ford Fairlane) and Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm).

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) should be the man to beat in the Pabar VW Challenge races. Picture: Abri de Bruyn.

The Car Care Clinic 111 Sport and Saloon Car category, will boast 32 entries on the list.

Top victory contenders must include Adrian Dalton (Volkswagen Golf Turbo), George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen Golf Turbo), Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru WRX), Andre’de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf), Lenard Archer (ACD Honda Civic Type R), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf).

The Pabar VW Challenge will bring 29 cars to the party, led in Class A by Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Gavin Ross, (Norbrake Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Polo), Dewald Theron (Interceptor Polo), Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Chris Dale (Pozidrive Polo) and Sam Dale (Pozidrive Polo).

ALSO READ: Regional Extreme Festival turns on the heat at Zwartkops

Adding a classic component to proceedings will be the annual Ford and Friends race, that will see a wide variety of 32 historic sport and saloon cars take to the tarmac.

Topping the entry list will be drivers like James Temple (Daytona Coupe), Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane), Jonathan du Toit (Daytona Coupe), Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), and Oliver Broome (Ford Mustang).

There will also be tin-tops like Alfa Romeos, Volvos, Ford Anglias and Cortinas, Renaults, Fiats, Ford Escorts, Opel Kadetts and Volkswagen Sciroccos.

The Car Care Clinic Superhatch brigade will include front runners like Jonathan du Toit (Honda Civic), Karel Stolts (Toyota Etios), Andre Dannhauser (Opel Corsa), Louis Scholtz (Honda Civic), Nic Martin (Peugeot 207) and Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Polo).

Thomas Falkiner (Taylon) could stand on the podium after Saturday’s Lotus Challenge races. Picture: Motorsportfanatix.

Jeffrey Kruger (Birkin) and Thomas Falkiner (Taylon) should be the men to beat in the Lotus Challenge races, with others to watch Mackie Adlem (Taylon), David Coetzee (Birkin), Sean Hewitt (Birkin) and Brett van Rensburg (Birkin).

The On Track Magazine Clubmans races will see Deon du Plessis’ KTM X-Bow as the car to beat, chased by contenders like Klippies Krige and Norman Witt’s Lotus 7s, plus saloon cars like Dirk Lawrence’s Honda Ballade, Eugene Gouws’ Chevrolet Firenza CanAm, Anton Bitzer’s Mazda RX-7, Johan Labuschagne’s Subaru WRX and Ishmael Peck’s Lotus 7.

Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Riaan Draper (Peugeot 206 Spaceframe), Guilio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Evert Seyffert (Mazda RX-8 Spaceframe), and Theo Brussow (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) could all mount podiums after the SilverCup 2,0 races.

Gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 09h00. Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free. For more information, call Zwartkops at 012 384 2299.