Hardcore to the maximum new Porsche 911 GT3 RS premieres

With the wraps having come off of the all-new 911 GT3 in February, Porsche has officially revealed the hardcore 911 GT3 RS as its most powerful normally aspirated road car ever made.

The replacement for the 991.2 generation introduced at the Geneva Motor Show seven years ago, the 992 iteration of the GT3 RS builds on the standard model by being not only more powerful, but also more aerodynamic than before.

A touch heavier at 1 450 kg versus 1 435 kg, the GT3 RS retains the free-breathing 4.0-litre flat-six engine, uprated to produce 386kW/510Nm.

Aerodynamics produce 409 kg of downforce at 200 km/h

Despite the latter output being unchanged from the GT3’s, the 11 kW power uptake translates to a top speed of 296 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Faster from 0-100 km/h than the GT3 by 0.2 seconds, but two kilometres per hour slower in the top speed department, the GT3 RS’s grunt exclusively goes to the rear wheels through the seven-speed PDK gearbox, which has been revised with shorter ratios for an improved response.

Mounted on centre-lock forged alloy wheels measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, the GT3 RS’ standout is its aerodynamics largely derived from the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR campaigned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Centre to the setup is the adjustable two-part carbon fibre wing that boasts a Formula 1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS) aimed at not only reducing high-speed drag, but also functioning as an air brake when applying the stoppers from high speed.

Working in tandem with the carbon fibre front splitter and rear diffuser, the GT3 RS is said to produce 409 kg of downforce at 200 km/h, which comprehensively beats the 860 g made by the GT3 at 285 km/h.

Compared to the outgoing 991.2 GT3 RS, the amount of downforce is almost twice as much according to Porsche, with the size and construction of the wing being a supporting factor.

New wing sports a Formula 1-style DRS design

In addition, the sideblades behind the front wheel arches and louvers on the bonnet aid not only air flow, but also cooling, bolstered by the mentioned diffuser and redesigned rear wheels arches.

Aside from the aero upgrades and retro GT3 RS script at the base of the doors that pays tribute to the 996 generation introduced as the very first GT3 RS in 2003, the newcomer has been extensively revised underneath its skin to set itself from the regular GT3 even further.

Boasting a 29 mm wider front track, longer axle links for the double wishbone front suspension and reworked springs for the multi-link rear suspension, Porsche has additionally mounted the front ball joints lower and fitted a track optimised rear wheel steering system, the latter another GT3 RS first.

Not disclosed interior differences from the standard GT3 does however include the familiar door pulls instead of handles

Its body, doors, roof, front wings and bonnet made largely out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) the final adaptation underneath is the radiator, now positioned centrally in the nose in place of the luggage compartment as means of freeing-up space for improvement aerodynamics.

As standard, stopping power for the GT3 RS comes from an aluminium monobloc six-piston caliper setup at the front and four-piston at the rear, with the discs measuring 408 mm and 380 mm respectively.

An option though is the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake with the same caliper allocation, but thicker discs at 410 mm and 390 mm.

Race seats and roll cage two GT3 RS institutions

Despite Porsche not going into exact specifics of the interior, it did confirm the availability of two optional packs; the no-cost Clubsport that includes a hand-held fire extinguisher, steel roll cage and six-point seatbelts and the more substantial but cost option Weissach.

Setting itself apart of the Clubsport, the Weissach consists of a carbon-weave finish on the bonnet, wing, roof and mirror caps, CFRP rear coupling rods and anti-roll bars, bespoke gear shift paddles, magnesium alloy wheels eight kilograms lighter than the standard items and a carbon rollover bar six kilograms lighter than the standard steel unit.

Available for ordering in South Africa, pricing kicks-off at R4 153 000, a premium of R1 044 000 over the regular GT3 and GT3 Touring, with the sticker also including a specifically-made Porsche Design 911 GT3 RS chronograph.