Kyalami FoM 2022: New Suzuki Grand Vitara shows itself ahead of 2023 debut

Charl Bosch

With the Festival of Motoring returning this weekend to the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit for the first time since 2019, Suzuki chose the local market showpiece to unveil the all-new, reimagined Grand Vitara.

Set to arrive during the first quarter of next year with pricing still to be announced, the Grand Vitara premieres as the fifth model to emerge from Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota in India, but in a reversal from the status quo, is manufactured by the latter at its Bidadi Plant before being restyled as a Suzuki.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Grand Vitara returns as sharply styled Toyota underpinned SUV

The twin therefore of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, incidentally not confirmed for South Africa just yet, the Grand Vitara will slot-in above the Vitara Brezza and to an extent, the Vitara in becoming Suzuki Auto South Africa’s new flagship SUV.

On the specification front, confirmed items across the Grand Vitara range include Hill Start Assist, six airbags, LED headlights, push-button start, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, automatic climate control and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

Rear facia a lot sharper than before

As per the Indian model, and indeed the Baleno, two infotainment system are set to be available, the entry-level seven-inch and the top-spec nine-inch display.

Reserved for the flagship derivative, more than likely to be called GLX, is the 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, leather upholstery, Heads-Up Display and a choice of three dual-tone exterior colours.

Interior has similarities to that of the Baleno

Up front, the Grand Vitara will have the same engine options as the Indian model, but in the case of the conventional 1.5-litre K15B petrol, without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Outputs remain unchanged though at 75kW/135Nm.

Taking centre stage is the second option, the Toyota-made hybrid that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 59 kW electric motor for a total system output of 85 kW.

Grand Vitara will be Suzuki Auto South Africa’s first ever hybrid model on local soil.

A first for Suzuki in South Africa, the hybrid will also come with the option of the brand’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system sporting four modes; Auto, Snow, Sport and Lock. Selecting the all-paw system means a ground clearance of 210 mm and standard inclusion of Hill Descent Control.

In spite of the Grand Vitara’s supposed debut next year, Suzuki has hinted that final details, including price, could well be divulged before the end of the year.