Aggressive looking new BMW X1 price revealed

Charl Bosch

With just over two months having passed since the debut of the new BMW X1, specialist vehicle information website, Duoporta, has divulged pricing of Munich’s smallest X model.

Appearing chunkier than before, the fourth quarter of 2022 bound X1, known internally as the U11, measures longer and wider than the outgoing F48, while also being less controversially styled than the new 7 Series and facelifted X7 launched before it.

Poised to build on the 1.9-million units sold globally since the original debuted in 2009, BMW has completely redone the X1’s interior by incorporating not only the Curved Display first shown on the iX, but also a floating-type centre console housing the volume control, iDrive interface and the new toggle switch for the standard seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Two trim levels will be offered; the pictured xLine and the flagship M Sport.

As with the international model, the South African-spec X1 comes in two trim levels; xLine and M Sport with the former’s unique aesthetic comprising model specific 18-inch light alloy wheels, aluminium mirror caps, chrome front and rear skidplates and a chrome-effect finish for the surrounds of the kidney grille.

The popular M Sport meanwhile not only features the sportier bumpers and door sills, but also the M adaptive suspension, air inlets behind the front wheel arches, a faux rear diffuser, M Sport seats, the M steering wheel and up to 20-inch light alloy wheels.

As well as having received a number of the tweaks to the FAAR platform that underpins it, the biggest shake-up to the X1 resides underneath the bonnet, where BMW has the cut the range down to the mentioned models motivated by a single powertrain option.

X1 becomes the latest BMW to receive the Curved Display infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Unlike the seven engine offered in Europe, initially, South Africa will only get the sDrive 18i powered by the 100kW/230Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

Hooked to the mentioned dual-clutch transmission with drive going to the front wheels only, the X1 will get from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and top out at 215 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100 km.

Price

Priced at R803 045 for the xLine and R832 045 for the M Spor before options, both models’ sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.