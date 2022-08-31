Sharpened-up, facelift BMW 3 Series priced

Charl Bosch

Replaced by the X3 four years ago as BMW’s preferred locally assembled model, pricing for the updated 3 Series has been revealed three months after its global reveal.

Set to go on sale in the third quarter of the year, the updates to the internally designated G20 are prominent, but not derived from those of the 4 Series, the updated X7 or indeed the new 7 Series.

Instead, the revised Three takes after the 5 Series in that it boasts new headlights with standard LEDs, a redesigned lower air intake, new front and rear bumpers, a slightly enlarged kidney grille, new exhaust outlets and 5 Series inspired LED taillights.

Inside, the 3 Series gets the now obligatory Curved Display consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system resplendent with the 8.0 operating system.

As with the new X1, the 3 Series takes leave of the traditional gear lever for a toggle switch design. Despite being without the raised centre console, the 3 Series comes as standard with tri-zone climate control and reshaped air vents.

Model-wise, the South African 3 Series engine range consists of an unchanged line-up spanning eight models, two turbo-petrol engines and one turbodiesel, all mated to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

In a departure from the European model though, the 48-volt mild-hybrid system is omitted, along with the more powerful 330d and Touring estate.

As before, the bulk of the petrol range is motivated by the familiar B48 2.0-litre unit outputting 115kW/250Nm in 318i, 135kW/300Nm in the ever-popular 320i and 190kW/400Nm in the 330i.

Rear facia resembles the 5 Series closer than before.

On the performance front, the 318i will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 223 km/h, while the 320i will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 7.4 seconds before topping out at 235 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption figure for both models is 6.5 L/100 km.

Completing the four-cylinder petrol range, the 330i will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and top out at 250 km/h, while consuming unleaded at a claimed 6.5 L/100 km.

As before, the 320d remains the only turbodiesel 3 Series option with outputs of 140kW/400Nm from its 2.0-litre engine.

Claimed top speed is 235 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking seven seconds. Combined fuel consumption is five-litres per 100km.

Curved Display features inside along with the new toggle switch operated eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

At the top of the 3 Series range is the M340i xDrive, which prevails as the sole derivative to feature Munich’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard.

While still producing 500 Nm, power output from the 3.0-litre B58 turbocharged straight-six has been upped to 285 kW, which translates to a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds. Fuel consumption is pegged at eight litres per 100 km.

Price

Offered in two trim levels, base and M Sport, the latter being standard fare on the 330i, all 3 Series models’ sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

318i – R767 894

318i M Sport – R817 894

320i – R832 894

320i M Sport – R882 894

320d – R880 768

320d M Sport – R930 768

330i M Sport – R953 197

M340i xDrive – R1 341 707

Pricing details from duaporta.com