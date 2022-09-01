Wait no more: New Audi RS3 officially priced

Charl Bosch

Arguably one of the most eagerly awaited performance models of the year, Audi has gone ahead with the confirmation of price and spec of the all-new RS3 Sportback and Sedan ahead the local launch later this month.

Officially completing the A3 range, the RS3 once again slots-in above the S3 as not only the most powerful A3-based model, but also the final iteration to relay solely on an internal combustion engine in lieu of Audi Sport’s gradual switch towards electrification before 2030.

RS3 Sportback looks menacing simply standing still

As has been the case with the original RS3, the multi-award winning five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI resides underneath the bonnet and while unchanged at 294 kW, has been breathed upon to produce 500 Nm, an uptake of 20 Nm over the previous generation.

While still paired to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with Audi’s quattro four-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners, the greater torque output can now be accessed between 2 250 and 5 600 rpm and at 7 000 rpm in the case of the full 294 kW.

Optional Black Styling Package means gloss finishes for exterior, including on the Singleframe grile.

Equipped with launch control as standard, both the RS3 Sportback and RS3 Sedan will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h, though with the optional RS Driver’s Package selected, the limiter rises to 290 km/h.

Underneath, the RS3 debuts Audi’s intricate RS Torque Splitter system to South Africa. In effect, the setup does away with the rear differential in favour of an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch Ingolstadt claims provides better torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

RS3 Sedan slots-in the S6 as Audi’s next most powerful sedan

In addition, most of the RS3’s grunt goes to the rear wheels as a result of the quattro system being rear axle biased. This means the first-time inclusion of a Drift Mode, called RS Torque Steer, which, when selected, diverts most of the power to the rear wheels for “controlled drifts on closed-off tracks”.

Like the previous RS3, the newcomer features five settings via the Audi Drive Select system; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto and Dynamic and the now renamed RS Individual.

Compared to the exterior, the interior changes are not as extensive

Sitting ten millimetres lower to the ground than the S3, and outfitted with a ventilated six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, with respective disc sizes of 375 mm and 310 mm, the South African market RS3 rides as standard on 19-inch 10 Y-spoke alloy wheels, with the option of five Y-spoke wheels as well as specially adapted Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres.

Additional standard features include the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display and 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, RS Sport seats finished in leather or Nappa leather, the RS Sport steering wheel, Matrix LED headlights, the otherwise optional 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system, Heads-Up Display, real carbon fibre inserts and Audi Park Assist.

Red accents a trait of the optional RS Design Package

Available from the substantial options list is the Black Styling Package, the RS Design Package that adds red or green finishes to certain interior parts of the interior, the Aluminium Styling Package for the exterior and the carbon ceramic brakes that weigh 10 kg less than the standard steel items.

On-sale as of 1 September, a total of eight colours, including the Kemora Grey and Kyalami Green launch hues, can be specified with pricing from R1 215 000 for the Sportback and from R1 245 000 for the Sedan. Included is a five-year/100 000 km Audi Freeway plan.