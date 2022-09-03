Old school key in new Hyundai Creta stumps Generation Z

Mark Jones

We recently received the updated 2022 Hyundai Creta for a week to drive around and evaluate, and the idea is always to use this time with the car as any normal family would.

Taking it for high performance testing would be a bit dumb, just as tackling some weird off-road track would be equally stupid. There are other cars we get to evaluate that tick these boxes. A compact SUV that has been made prettier does not tick these boxes.

I decided to let my youngest daughter take it for a day or two because you won’t believe what comes out of their mouths. This provides a fresh perspective to always talking about the boot that is 350 litres big and the efficiency of the multivalve engine.

Gen Z for dummies

She was born in 2003 and that makes her a member of Generation Z or Gen Z for short. Z is used in the name of the generation because it comes after generations X and Y, and lately, the term Zoomers is gaining popularity.

I had to Google this, so don’t think for a moment I actually knew what X, Y or Z means today. The last time, I was forced to use these symbols was a very long time ago for algebra in my matric year.

Okay, let’s get back to the Hyundai Creta and my little Zoomer road tester.

The 2022 Creta range comes in two different specification levels: Premium and Executive. The Premium offers a manual transmission entry-level model and an IVT transmission model.

Hyundai Creta pricing

The Executive spec only comes with an IVT. Pricing starts at R409 900 and goes up to R469 900 respectively, and we had the top-of-the-range Executive to play with.

The updated Hyundai Creta rides on 17-inch alloys.

From the outside you now get the new family front grille and lights design along with LED headlights. At the rear you can’t but help notice bold CRETA lettering on the new design tailgate.

From the side silver insets and new 17-inch alloy wheels are on view. I have told you this because my Zoomer would not have noticed any of it.

Where she comes into the picture, and where the chaos started, is when you enter the Hyundai Creta. You must remember; these are kids that have grown up not knowing what it meant to have your telephone bolted to your house and locked by your mother.

Hyundai Creta gets tricky

They have only ever known Apple iPhones, flat screen TVs and super-fast internet. I grew up thinking that men from mars had arrived when my dad brought home a tiny box shaped TV that needed much moving of the bunny ears on top of it to get a clear picture of the SABC test pattern.

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta is spacious and seats elegantly clad in black leather. A multi-function steering wheel with control buttons for the infotainment system, trip computer and cruise control are well understood by my Zoomer.

Just as is the connectivity of the infotainment system, which is forever being changed on my car and drives me up the wall. But it was the wireless charging pad and wireless link of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that impressed her most.

But trying to start the Hyundai Creta and then switch it off again proved to be a mind-boggling process. Why? Because the Creta comes with a thing called an ignition key.

You put this medieval torture thing in the side of the steering column, and you must turn it through a stage or two to start the car. To switch it off you reverse the same process making sure you press it in just a little for it to release from the ignition.

My Zoomer was stumped by this as her car has keyless starting and a start button. She just jumps in and hits the button, and the car starts and does the same thing to switch it off.

I was rolling on the floor in laughter thinking that our poor children would be dead within a week if they were venture more than 10 metres from Wi-Fi.

Very nice, until it gets the start part.

Plenty of zip

She did love the lightness of the controls on the Hyundai Creta as well as the easy manoeuvrability provided for by the rear park assist sensors and camera.

My Zoomer also thought that the 84kW/144Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine was more than enough for a mommy car. Her words, not mine.

She also had no real complaints about the IVT transmission, where I hate them for simply existing. I was a bit surprised by this because her little hatch is turbocharged and runs a proper automatic gearbox.

The updated Hyundai Creta also offers front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, two curtain airbags for the rear passengers, as well as Electronic Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring, and Hill-start Assist Control. Not that this interested her. When you are young you are bulletproof and will live forever.

Things only a father will understand

Talking about life, the Creta also offers ISOFIX child seat attachments on the outer rear seats and was in no mood to explain to my teenage daughter what this meant, other than she would only need to make use of such facilities in about 425 years’ time if her father has any say in the matter.

And on that cheery topic, I wrapped up my evaluation of the Hyundai Creta with her and Zoomed off to check and oil my shotgun, with a large glass topped up with a stiff Jack Daniels perched next to me to provide some cold comfort to something only a father understands.

The Hyundai Creta is sold with a seven-year/200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a four-year/60 000 km service plan and roadside assistance for seven years or 150 000 km.

For more information on the updated Hyundai Creta, visit the manufacturer’s website.