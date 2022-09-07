Regional Extreme Festival gearing-up for Phakisa race against the clock

Andre De Kock

The Regional Extreme Festival’s only official endurance race for 2022 will take place in the Free State this Saturday, with the Phakisa 200 to be run at the raceway between Welkom and Odendaalsrust.

The race, a huge favourite among inland competitors, has attracted 29 entries this year. They will set off around Phakisa at 15h00 on Saturday, with either one or two drivers per car.

The 200 km event will include a mandatory pit stop, during which one of the car’s wheels has to be taken off and put back, using the vehicle’s standard jack and wheel spanner.

Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) and Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon) should fight for Lotus Challenge victories. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Heading up the entry list will be last year’s winner Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924), Jonathan du Toit (Motul Honda Civic), Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 370Z), Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) and Andre’ Dannhauser/Brett Garland (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa).

The M Performance Parts BMW races should see front runners like William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW 335i), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing BMW M3 CSL Turbo), Andreas Meier (#TrainedAmateurs BMW 318i STC), Jagger Robertson (Viking Mining BMW M3), Carlo Garbini (Kimbo BMW 328i Turbo), Jan Eversteyn (Viking Mining BMW M3) and The Citizen‘s Mark Jones (SavSpeed BMW 328i Turbo).

Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf), Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru WRX STI), Lenard Archer (ADC Hyundai Getz), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf), Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 370Z) and Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI) should be front runners in the Car Care Clinic 111 races.

Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa) should be the man to beat in the Car Care Clinic Super Hatch races, chased by people like Jonathan du Toit (Motul Honda Civic), Andre’ de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf), Ishmael Baloyi (TAR Honda Civic), Devon Piazza Musso (Hot 102.7 FM Volkswagen Polo), Nick Martin (Peugeot 207) and Lenard Archer (ADC Hyundai Getz).

Top contenders in the Pabar VW Challenge races must include Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Gavin Ross (Norbrake Polo), Chris Dale (Pozidrive Polo) and Mike Barbaglia (Pabar Polo).

The DOE Formula Vee races should produce close action, led by drivers like Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Landl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema) and Maarten van Jaarsveld (DOE Vision).

Jan Eversteyn (Viking Mining BMW M3) will go to Phakisa as a M Performance Parts BMW championship contender. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

The Lotus Challenge races should see huge dices between Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), JP Nortje (NJ4 Auto Birkin), Ian Young (PEP Birkin) and Matt Nash (Adaptive Resource Birkin).

Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Paul Sullivan (Nash MV3), Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Golf), Fred Kruger (JDM Tuning Volkswagen Golf) Gerard Krige (Mercury Lotus 7) and Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade) could all spray champagne after the races for On Track Clubmans cars.

The Phakisa gates will be open from 07h00, with racing scheduled to commence at 08h30.