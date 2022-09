There is no doubt F1 has produced more excitement recently, with some very close results – as we saw last weekend, at the Netherlands Grand Prix in Zandvoort. Local hero and current world champion Max Verstappen pulled out all the stops to place his Red Bull on pole, just 0.021sec ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari pair looking set for a front-row lockout. But all went pear shaped on F1 race day, as it did for Lewis Hamilton, who led a possible Mercedes resurgence. Maranello are doing a great job of ensuring they lose the championship, as...

Maranello are doing a great job of ensuring they lose the championship, as demonstrated by the Sainz pit stop, with the left rear gunman wondering where the hell the new wheel was.

In the panic, he left his wheel wrench in the path of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who rode over it, the Mexican F1 driver lucky not to suffer tyre damage.

Let us not get into tyre compound choices, another area creating havoc for many, particularly Hamilton. During the full safety car session he stayed out on mediums, while both Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell pitted, taking on softs.

The restart was a disaster for leader Hamilton, as the Dutchman, his own team-mate and Leclerc swept by, demoting him to fourth and resulting in a strong four-letter-word tirade from him.

His chief, Toto Wolff, and senior F1 race engineer Pete Bonnington both apologised and attempted to placate him, to no avail. Hamilton later apologised, but this is not the multiple world champion we know.

Agreed, it has been a terrible season for the whole team. The W13 has proved to be a huge problem, although both drivers have been on the podium on many occasions this year.

Russell has shown he is a very strong competitor and could well become a title challenger. His decision to pit for softs was a good call and led to his second place. This must have an effect on Hamilton, but anger, although understandable, will only create division within a team. Are some cracks beginning to appear?

This weekend, we head to Monza for the Italian F1 Grand Prix and the phenomenal tifosi (fans). Will their support bring inspiration to the home team or will Ferrari continue shooting itself in the foot due to pit-lane incompetency and incomprehensible strategy calls?

They have truly perfected the art of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

