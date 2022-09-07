Chery Tiggo 4 Pro gains more standard features

Charl Bosch

With its burgeoning sales figures now an open secret, resurgent Chinese automaker Chery has introduced a series of specification tweaks to its most popular model, the Tiggo 4 Pro.

Arriving less than a year after the brand’s much publicised relaunch, the changes mainly applies to the standard specification sheet with no alterations having taken place externally.

Still comprising four trim levels as before, the base Tiggo 4 Pro Urban receives voice recognition for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as remote central locking, a tyre pressure monitor, new front seatbelt pre-tensioners and four additional airbags for a total of six.

Non changes have taken place to rear as well .

In addition to a new front armrest, the previous cloth seats make way for vegan leather carried over the steering wheel and doors. A new six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat rounds the Urban off.

Next-up, the Tiggo 4 Pro Comfort’s additions are smaller and aside from receiving those of the Urban, it also gets remote control opening electric windows and as before, a CVT as the transmission option.

Remaining unchanged is the third-tier Elite, while the flagship Elite SE boasts new safety items comprising Adaptive Cruise Control, a 360-degree camera system, Lane Departure Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Voice Recognition has now been made standard across the range.

Underneath the bonnet, Chery has kept the engine and transmission choices unchanged, meaning outputs of 85kW/141Nm from the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol powering the Urban and Comfort, and 108kW/210Nm from the turbo assisted unit in the Elite and Elite SE.

A five-speed manual is standard on the Urban and the mentioned CVT on the Comfort, with the former making way for a six-speed manual on the Elite. As on the Comfort, a CVT is standard on the Elite SE but optional on the Elite.

Price

As before, all Tiggo 4 Pro models’ sticker price include a five-year/60 000km service plan, a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a ten-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.