Jeep’s electric future revealed with four new models

Charl Bosch

On the back of a surprise teaser video released on its twitter page towards the end of Wednesday (7 September), Stellantis has set-out its electrification route-map for the Jeep brand by revealing four brand-new models.

Part of its plan to be fully electric before 2030, the strategy falls under Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 approach and will involve the roll-out of the quartet of models by 2025 namely the Avenger, known until now as the “baby Jeep”, a fully plugged-in version of the Wagoneer called the S and a retro-styled all-new model named Recon.

Completing the line-up is the plug-in hybrid Grand Wagoneer 4xe, whose specification details were not revealed, bar the claimed range estimation of 805 km.

Avenger

Taking centre stage, the Avenger will be marketed exclusively in Europe from next year, with orders set to open on 17 October, the date it makes its public debut at the Paris Motor Show.

Positioned below the Renegade, the Avenger will debut at the Paris Motor Show next month before going on-sale in 2023.

Despite its pumped-up, blocky exterior, the Avenger will be positioned below the Renegade and have a range of 400 km.

In the planning stages since 2019, then seemingly touted as a rival for the Suzuki Jimny, the Avenger will be made at Fiat’s Tychy Plant in Poland and reportedly ride on an electric version of the CMP platform used by the Opel Corsa-e and Mokka-e, as well as the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008.

ALSO READ: ‘Junior’ Jeep teased ahead of 2023 reveal

Toned down surprisingly little from the concept shown back in March, the Avenger will also provide the base for the incoming Alfa Romeo Brennero due in 2024 as the Italian’s marque third SUV below the Tonale and Stelvio.

“This modern, fun and emotional SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers who are looking for a capable, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep brand alternative to the current players,” Jeep’s European boss, Antonella Bruno, said.

Avenger will have a claimed range of 400 km and serve as the preview for the incoming Alfa Romeo Brennero.

Recon

Launching as the second model, the Recon blends styling elements from the Wrangler with the boxy exterior of the previous generation Commander for a vehicle designed from the onset to be electric.

Able to conquer the Rubicon Trail, according to Jeep, the Recon will be equipped with the brand’s latest Selec-Terrain four-wheel-drive system, an electronic diff-lock, removable doors and an electrically folding roof in the case of soft-top models.

Initially, it will only be offered in North America from 2024, but reservations will officially open from early next year.

Wagoneer S

The final model, also set to be revealed in 2023 before going on-sale in 2024 is the Wagoneer S, which has a claimed power output of 441 kW and a range of 644 km between trips to the plug.

Wagoneer S harks back to the previous generation Grand Cherokee from some angels and will debut in 2024 with a claimed range of 644 km and 441 kW of power.

Able to get from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, the Wagoneer S is more compact than the standard model with styling and an overall profile reminiscent of the previous generation Grand Cherokee and even the Range Rover Evoque when viewed from the C-pillar back.

According to motor1.com, it will be one of the first models to ride on Stellantis’s new STLA platform, though exact specification is unknown at present.

“We are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date. This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect,” Jeep boss Christian Meunier said.

Less clear is the future of Jeep’s SRT brand, which will also go electric after Meunier remarked in an interview last year that electrification allows for “limitless access to performance”.