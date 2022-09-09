PODCAST: Red Bull spinning: Sam Sam victorious again

Neo Sekati

Wheelz n Smoke was lit this past weekend as it hosted an action-packed fourth edition of the Red Bull Shay’iMoto spinning championship.

After two years of being hosted behind closed doors, Red Bull Shay’iMoto welcomed the live audience back to Wheelz n Smoke and saw a record-breaking 4000 people fill the grandstands.

Crowd is seen voting at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 3, 2022. Photo: Mpumelelo Macu, Red Bull Content Pool

Hosted by Vic Pardal and Anele Zondo, the crowd was kept entertained with their high-energy commentary, while Da Cutt had everyone on their feet with his hot sets throughout the night.

The audience and judges were not disappointed as Mzansi’s top 12 spinners showed off their best stunts and skills around the technical obstacle course, which included the infamous make-out corner, and the newly introduced caterpillar.

Austin performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 3, 2022. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Samkeliso ‘Sam Sam’ Thubane and Austin Kruger were the last to battle it out in the finale and left the crowd and judges screaming for more, as ‘Sam Sam’ drove away with the 2022 title.

Both ‘SamSam’ and Austin delivered exceptional car control, technical skills, and flair to set up a mouth-watering finale that left the audience and the judges on the edge of their seats.

Austin performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 3, 2022. Photo: Mpumelelo Macu, Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, it was the king of Hazyview that had the crowd chanting his name, as he displayed extraordinary driving skills and jaw-dropping stunts including an exit from his car boot as well as playing his guitar while the car was spinning.

“I am very happy to be the first driver to win the title back to back. Earlier in the day, I wasn’t feeling well, but I think the smell of burning tyres is my medication because once I got into the car I felt like myself.

Defending champion Sam Sam wins Red Bull Shayimoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa on September 03, 2022 Photo: Tyrone Bradley, Red Bull Content Pool

“I still can’t believe I managed to win, but I kept going and did my best,” said Sam Sam.

This year Red Bull Shay’iMoto introduced two more judges to assist spinning legends Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, and Shahiem Bells.

Popular local kwaito star, Kabelo Mabalane joined the trio as a guest judge as they witnessed a thrilling night of Mzansi’s prime spinning event.

Detail of voting bracelet seen at Red Bull Shayimoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, Johannesburg, South Africa on September 03, 2022 // Tyrone Bradley, Red Bull Content Pool

The audience was the fifth judge – using their LED wristbands, they could select their favourite driver in each round by switching on the red or blue light.

“Being at Red Bull Shay’iMoto was a high-touch experience for me, I’ve been to a number of Red Bull experiences and this definitely met my expectations.

“I have a newfound respect for all the drivers that showcased the skills on the tar – it’s really great that Red Bull gives this kind of athleticism an opportunity to shine,” said Kabelo Mabalane.

For those who will not be able to join in on the action at Wheelz n Smokes, catch all the action on SABC 1 in September.

