Regional Extreme Festival Phakisa 200 produces surprise winner 

A giant-killer performance typified Saturday’s Phakisa 200 race between Welkom and Odendaalsrus.

The race, the only long-distance event in this year’s Regional Extreme Festival series, was won overall by veteran regional racer Adrian Dalton, in his amazingly rapid Xtra Clothing Volkswagen CitiGolf.

Dalton finished the 53-lap, 222-kilometre race half a lap ahead of Wouter Roos and Greame Nathan (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), with Roland Hopkins (Bush ‘n Buck Volkswagen Polo) another two laps adrift.

Johan van der Vyver (DEVLAW Subaru WRX), finished fourth, followed by Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924), Andre’ Dannhauser/Brett Garland (Pro Auto Rubbrt Opel Corsa), Donavan le Roux/JP Nortje (Honda Civic), Christiaan van Wyk/Adriaan Vermaak (Ford Figo), Francis/George Aldrich (NBR Karting Opel Corsa) and Devon Piazza-Muss (Hot 102.7 FM Volkswagen Polo).

Earlier in the day, defending champion Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) took the opening PABAR VW Challenge race ahead of Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Bevan Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo) and Sam Dale (Pozidrive Polo).

Atkinson won the next time out as well, followed by Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Wayne Masters and Bevan Masters.

The first BMW M Performance race went to Arrie van der Berg (A&A Dealings BMW M3), leading home Andreas Meier (#trainedamateurs BMW 318i STC), Leon Loubser (Bidwheels BMW 335i) and Carlo Garbini (Kimbo Coffee BMW 328i).

William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW 335i) won race two from Fabio Fedetto (BMW M4), Renier Smith (BMW M3) and Dewit Oosthuisen (ShareTrackin BMW M3).

Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) scored narrow victories from Rudi Barnard (Barneys Birkin) in both the Lotus Challenge races, with Andre’ Human (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) swapping the respective third and fourth places.

In the closest event of the day, Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema) won the first DOE Formula Vee race from Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) and Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), with the cars covered by three tenths of a second. Fourth was Vaughn Hills (TBC Vee).

Hills, Jansen and Van der Berg filled the podium after race two as well, again with Vaughn Hills in fourth spot.

Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Toyota MR2) easily won the first On Track Clubmans race, followed in the distance by Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Tjaart Visser (Visser Technique Honda Ballade) and Duane Brown (Brown’s Auto Ford Fiesta).

Zeelie won race two as well, ahead of Lawrence, Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm) and Visser.

The next round of the 2022 Extreme Festival will be held at the Western Cape Killarney Raceway this coming Saturday (17 September).