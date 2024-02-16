Meet the Ararkis Sandstorm that goes from 0-100 km/h in 1.5 seconds

Envisioned by a South African CEO, only 20 examples will be made, each powered by an electric powertrain.

Utilising an electric powerplant, the Sandstrom has a range of 500 km and will be limited to 20 examples only. Image: Ararkis Automobili

Hypercars are often distinguished by their outrageous designs, egregious amounts of power and eye-watering price tags. The all-electric Ararkis Sandstorm is no different.

South African input

A foundling company, South African-born CEO Priven Reddy has high hopes for what he deems as the future of supercars.

Limited production numbers and eyewatering price tags and performance are some details that put the maiden model in the realm of the lunacy of hypercars.

What is it?

So without further adieu, some details. The Ararkis Sandstorm is an all-electric hypercar with the potential to rub shoulders with forefront names such as the Rimac Nevera.

Motivating the Sandstorm is a 115-kWh lithium-ion battery offering a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge.

Power is fed to the permanent magnet synchronous motors and is capable of propelling the Sandstorm from a standstill to 100 km/h in 1.5 seconds, which is faster than the Rimac Nevera and on par with the world record 0 to 100 km/h time.

“With the Sandstorm, we sought to create a hypercar that not only pushes the boundaries of performance but also embodies our commitment to a sustainable future,” Reddy said.

“By harnessing the latest advancements in technology and design, we’ve crafted a vehicle that sets new standards for eco-conscious luxury“.

Limited production

The Sandstorm is expected to debut in July this year with a base price of $2-million. Only 20 examples will be produced, and will only be available to individuals who have been specially selected to own an example by Ararkis.

