Opel Zafira: New minibus in town, but it’s not a taxi

Andre De Kock

Every seat in the house is the best seat.

That is what our country offers members of parliament, with massive remuneration for minimal work, well-paying government tenders for the family, unlimited opportunities to get bribed by big business corporations and, best of all, a total lack of accountability.

Opel’s new fourth generation Zafira minibus makes the same seating promise, in a more honourable and practical way. Twenty years after the first Zafira’s appearance, Opel rates the latest incarnation of their vehicle as a potentially heavy hitter in the luxury van market.

Opel Zafira not a taxi

A taxi this is absolutely not – the Opel is unashamedly luxurious, versatile, roomy, sophisticated and, at up to R869 900, expensive. It is rather aimed at well-heeled families or corporations, offering two models to the South African market with seven- or eight-seat configurations, respectively.

Tray tables in the rear.

Both the Opel Zafira Life and Elegance models come with a four-cylinder, 1 997cc turbodiesel engine that develops 110kW of power at 4 000rpm, plus 370Nm of torque, available from just 2 000rpm.This goes to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It is difficult to make a van look like anything other than a square box, but the Zafira’s light design reflects its makers’ DNA, and this vehicle cannot be mistaken for anything other than an Opel.

Seating for eight

Opel says the entry-level Zafira Life is targeted at families, wealthy retirees and outdoor adventurers. It offers eight full-sized cloth covered seats, with individual rails and seat belts. Dark-tinted side windows stretch into the back of the third row, with sliding doors on both sides.

The Opel Zafira comes standard with a glazed rear tinted tailgate, a heated rear windscreen and a single wiper for the rear window. All models are fitted with halogen headlamps, front fog lamps, and Automatic Headlight function.

Functional cockpit

The Opel Zafira Life offers a functional cockpit with many storage spaces, cup holders, a cooled and lit glove box along with a storage tray for electronic devices, separate front and rear air conditioners, plus a rear luggage cover.

The seven-inch touch screen infotainment systems in both models are compatible with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while offering connectivity via USB ports.

The Opel Zafira’s functional cockpit.

Active safety systems include ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution and electronic stability control, forward brake assist, traction control, a high level rear stop lamp, hill-start assist, driver attention alert and blind spot detection.

Brakes are steel discs all round, inside 17-inch alloy wheels, wrapped inside 215/60 R17 rubberware. If you fail to dodge trouble, there are front and side airbags to keep you in one piece.

Moving up, the Opel Zafira Life Elegance models are equipped with Forward Brake Assist that can help prevent a collision with mobile or fixed obstacles and pedestrians at speeds under 30km/h.

Moving up

The Elegance is a more luxurious offering for business customers or those families seeking more comfort. With full leather treatment, the second-row seating is reduced to two individual seats with arm-rests, plus a VIP sliding and folding table in the centre for a reconfigurable lounge.

The opening window on the tailgate.

It boasts a panoramic roof, with large two-part glass panels that extend to over the driver, passenger and first row seats, electric hands-free sliding side doors, rear tailgate with an opening heated window and wiper, front heated seats, sunshade side curtains, plus a dual-zone climate control system.

We got to drive both Opel Zafira models and found them not wanting. Both have more than adequate acceleration and speed to keep up with other traffic on the highway and in the city. Upon sitting behind the steering wheel the Zafira initially feels large, but on the move it no longer does that – always a sure sign of something that handles sure-footedly.

Comfort is supreme, and this van oozes high quality. We can see tourist businesses ferrying overseas visitors all over the country, without having to change anything in the Zafira.

Pricing

Opel Zafira Life Edition – R749 900

Opel Zafira Life Elegance – R869 900

For more information on the Opel Zafira, click here.