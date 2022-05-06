WHAT SHE SAID: ‘Poverty spec’ Volvo XC60 a good catch

Thelma Louise

Car Twitter can be a rather colourful place. It has adopted a description called ‘poverty spec’ used to identify base models.

But it’s not used for the cheap and nasty models you might imagine like little aircon-less hatchbacks with manual window winders. It is reserved for entry level models in premium manufacturers’ stables. The irony being that nobody able to afford the sticker on any luxury car can be considered being even close to impoverished.

I have to admit that this tongue-in-cheek description does come in handy at times. Back in February, Volvo Car South Africa introduced a new model to its popular mid-size SUV, the XC60, which fits the bill to a tee.

The front-wheel driven B5 Momentum undercuts the previous gateway to the range, the B5 Momentum AWD, by almost R140k to come in at R750,000. It is the only XC60 that is not all-wheel drive. And the only one that comes with cloth seats instead of full leather. You simply can’t beat that in terms of ‘poverty spec’.

The Volvo XC60 B5 FWD rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Jokes aside, for a range which half the models are priced north of R1 million, the XC60 B5 Momentum is a very attractive proposition. In fact, it offers such good value that it offers pound-for-pound competition for similarly priced non-premium products.

Like all new models across Volvo’s ranges, the front-wheel drive XC60 implements hybrid technology in its powertrain, albeit a mild-hybrid powertrain. It uses a kinetic energy recovery system which recuperates braking energy to charge a 48-volt battery. The recovered energy is then used by an integrated started generator to support the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which ultimately reduces tailpipe emissions.

ALSO READ: More accessible Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge heading to South Africa

The mild-hybrid set-up delivers a peak power of 183 kW and maximum torque of 350 Nm which is sent to the front wheels via eight-speed Geartronic transmission.

As its claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 7.0 seconds – a mere tenth of a second slower than its all-wheel drive siblings – would suggest, the B5 Momentum manages to get most of the grunt to the ground. It is important to note that you will probably need a perfect road surface to achieve that number as even the tiniest of bump can result in wheel spin and the loss of traction.

The drive itself was nothing less than what you would expect from a Volvo, with the box a smooth class act. I’m not sure how much more power you will ever need for city traffic or overtaking on the open road.

We did struggle to get close to the claimed fuel consumption of 6.9 L/100 km on a combined cycle, averaging a highish 12.5 L/100 km over almost 300 km. But with less spirited acceleration that number is bound to drop.

In a further mockery of its ‘poverty spec’ status, the XC60 B5 FWD comes standard with Volvo’s latest Android-powered infotainment system, which was co-developed with Google, complete with built-in Google apps and services.

The Volvo XC60 B5’s cloth seats are as elegant as non-leather can be.

Other niceties not found on base model hatchbacks include 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry, heated front seats, front and rear parking assist and reverse camera.

Leather seats are optional, but the stylish cloth finish of the seats are probably the most elegant non-leather seats we have ever sat on.

Being a Volvo, you know it’s going to be as safe as a house. I mean, wasn’t it the same Swedes that introduced seat belts to the world?

The XC60 B5 Momentum FWD is much than a mere gateway to the Volvo brand. It offers genuine value and anyone shopping in that price range will be foolish not to include it as a serious contender – ‘poverty spec’ and all.

To see information on the Volvo XC60 B5, click here.