Jaco Van Der Merwe
Head of Motoring
6 minute read
6 Jul 2022
10:17 am
Road Tests

Why Toyota’s first electric SUV isn’t coming to SA just yet

Japenese carmaker in June finally introduced its first mass produced all-electric SUV.

The bZ4X is Toyota's first fully electric production SUV.
Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle, the bZ4X, was finally rolled out last month in Copenhagen, Denmark. The car’s arrival was highly anticipated as the world’s leading car manufacturer was a relative latecomer in the full-on electric game and it could not have gotten off to a worse start. Hardly a few weeks after its launch, 2 700 models had to be recalled due to the possibility that their wheels might fall off due to loosening hub bolts. SA's wait begins Toyota says it is investigating the problem and hope to find a solution before re-deploying the recalled models. But, that...

