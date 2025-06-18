Kyalami closer to hosting F1, but government ‘not playing its part’

Circuit boss Toby Venter says SA government not following example set all over the world.

An artistic impression of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit hosting an F1 race with new stands and hospitality areas around the track. Picture: Supplied

South Africa is one step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. But Kyalami Grand Prix circuit owner Toby Venter has put a damper on celebrations, citing a lack of commitment from government.

Venter announced on Wednesday that the FIA has approved the proposed upgrades Kyalami requires to host a Formula One race for the first time since 1993 and has been granted a three-year window to comply. He is confident the upgrades, for which the circuit will foot the bill – estimated to be between R90- and R180-million – and set to take three months, can be completed before the end of the year.

But Venter stopped short of predicting a date for F1’s big return, saying that “government needs to engage with Formula One to make it happen like they do all over the world”. This, according to the Kyalami boss, is something that is required in addition to the Bid Steering Committee set up by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, which must consider bids for the F1 race.

Government ‘must engage’

“The Bid Steering Committee is doing its work and we can’t speak on its behalf. But unfortunately, for this to go forward government has to engage a Formula One map,” said Venter.

“That has not happened yet. Other countries have taken the lead around the world, where the government has paid a deposit to Formula One management in entering a memorandum of understanding. We are waiting for government to play its part.”

Other local bids are expected to come from Cape Town and Wakanda Smart City, while Rwanda has also expressed its intentions of being the first to bring F1 back to Africa.

“Kyalami is the most recognisable and event-ready circuit on the African confident. No other circuit on the African continent can lay claim to a fraction of the motorsport history of Kyalami,” added Venter.

Rich Kyalami F1 history

“The track hosted 21 Grands Prix from 1967 to 1993. Its list of winners includes Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Jim Clark and our very own Jody Scheckter.”

The 16-corner 4.529km layout underwent a huge revamp after Venter bought it at an auction in 2014. Extensive upgrades ensured Grade 2 status from the FIA, the world’s controlling body for motorsport racing.

British-based company Apex Circuit Design was last year tasked with drawing up the plans for upgrades Kyalami need to achieve the required Grade 1 status to host F1 racing. The grading is determined by the kilogramme-to-horsepower ratio. The ratio of F1 cars is the lowest of any motorsport class and therefore requires the highest FIA certification.

“We will not be the roadblock. If the process is held up it will be something outside our control,” said Clive Bowden, director and founder of Apex Circuit Design.

MotoGP to follow later

“From an engineering point of view, Kyalami requires relevant minor technical alterations to meet the regulations. I’m very confident it can be done within three months without interrupting the track’s busy calendar.

“Turns two and 13 need extended run-off zones. Five, six, seven and 10 also require some work ranging from moving gravel closer and changing the curbs.

“We have considered hosting MotoGP, but not for the moment. It is considered part of a long-term project.”

The F1 calendar for 2026 has already been released without South Africa on it. This means the earliest local motorsport fans can bank on an F1 return is in 2027.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture was sent questions about its engagement with the FIA. The responses will be added if received.