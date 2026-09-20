Kyalami lands Africa’s first 24h endurance race as Michelin Series moves to SA in 2027

Kyalami's inclusion on the Michelin 24H Series calendar also signals the return of premium endurance racing to Midrand for the first time since 2023.

Formula One (F1) may still be out of reach, but South Africa will host a motorsport milestone in 2027 – Kyalami’s first-ever 24-hour endurance race, bringing the world‑renowned Michelin 24H Series to African soil.

The international endurance racing championship has confirmed that the inaugural 24-hour race will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand from 8 to 10 January 2027.

Michelin 24-hour

Endurance racing promoter Creventic, based in Gennep, Netherlands, will bring its renowned Michelin 24H Series to Africa for the first time in the championship’s history.

The iconic Michelin 24H Dubai will relocate to Kyalami, marking South Africa’s debut as host of an international 24-hour race under the series banner.

Racing calendar

The decision follows ongoing uncertainty in the Gulf region, with logistical and operational costs prompting Creventic to adjust its winter calendar. In consultation with venue partners, Kyalami was identified as the ideal destination to stage one of endurance racing’s most celebrated events.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s finest motorsport facilities, Kyalami’s inclusion on the Michelin 24H Series calendar also signals the return of premium endurance racing to Midrand for the first time since 2023.

Race welcomed

Creventic hailed the move.

“Kyalami is an exceptional motorsport destination, and we are delighted by the warm reception we have received from the entire team. The circuit, facilities and professionalism of the organisation make it a natural fit for the Michelin 24H Series, and we are excited to bring our competitors and fans to South Africa for this landmark event.”

Sports, Art and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has welcomed the race being held at Kyalami.

Congratulations to Kyalami on landing the Michelin 24H Kyalami, 8-10 January 2027. It will be South Africa’s first international 24-hour race and the 24H Series’ first visit to Africa. World-class endurance racing is coming to Midrand, and we are only too ready for it.”

Kyalami

Known for its demanding layout – dramatic elevation changes, blind crests and fast-flowing corners – Kyalami will test drivers and thrill spectators.

With 40 secure pit garages, premium hospitality facilities, and South Africa’s passionate motorsport community, the stage is set for a memorable race weekend.

The Michelin 24H Series’ arrival further strengthens Kyalami’s position as a leading international motorsport venue and underscores South Africa’s growing appeal as a host for major global events.