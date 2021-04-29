Volkswagen charges ID.4 up to GTX

Charl Bosch

Volkswagen has officially revived the GTX moniker, albeit now as the performance designation for its ID range of all-electric vehicles, with the ID.4 being the first recipient.

Somewhat strangely, Wolfsburg has opted for a discreet transformation outside in that it has equipped the GTX with the otherwise optional LED head and taillights, standard 20-inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black roof and rear spoiler, anthracite roof bar and black GTX badge underneath the Volkswagen logo on the boot lid.

An option though is the Sports package that drops the ride height by 15 mm and adds sharper steering while the next step up Sports Plus includes the Dynamic Chassis Control system with five modes; Eco, Comfort, Traction, Sport and Individual.

Even more minor are the changes inside in the form of a new leatherette insert on the dashboard and doors called X-Blue, red stitching on the seats, the 30-colour ambient lighting system and GTX badging on the door sills, steering wheel and seatbacks.

The biggest change however is reserved for the power unit with the inclusion of a second electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which not only results in the GTX being all-wheel-drive, but also with more power.

Outputting 220 kW instead of the single motor model’s 150 kW, the ID.4 GTX will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds as opposed to 8.2 seconds, before hitting the electronic speed buffers at 180 km/h instead of 160 km/h. The claimed range is 480 km with a distance of 300 km after 30 minutes when using a 125 kW fast charging point.

Going on sale in the European summer, which starts in June, the ID.4 GTX will carry a sticker price of €50 415 (R873 271) in Germany before incentives. Unsurprisingly, it is not being considered for South Africa.